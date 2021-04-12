Smart Cameras Market Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2027
Smart Cameras Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Smart Cameras market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.
Global smart cameras market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year of calculation is 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the consumer desire of having digital camera along with the features resembling smartphone.
A smart camera is acting as a vision system along with special features that are implemented for achieving specific purpose. The smart camera used for the security or surveillance requires higher dynamic range of the sensors for covering the broad illumination ranges of the scene. These types of cameras support a wide range of applications such as animal and human detection, motion analysis, facial identification and surveillance. The smart cameras leverage large scale integration for meeting the requirements at a lower cost and with a lower power system with the substantial memory.
Market Drivers:
- Enhanced application of smart cameras for the security and surveillance is driving the market growth
- Increasing adoption of the automation systems by industries and homes is also expected to fuel the growth of this market
- Rising semiconductor and electronics industries may boost the market growth in the forecast period
- Growing developments in camera technology is escalating the market for a long run
Market Restraints:
- Smartphones with enhanced camera quality is expected to restrain the market growth
- Lack of technical expertise will also hinder the market growth
- Higher cost of cameras can hamper the market demand in the forecast period
Smart Cameras Market Scope and Segmentation:
By Type
- Single-Chip Smart Cameras
- Stand-Alone Smart Cameras
- PC & Network-Based Smart Cameras
- Embedded Systems Smart Cameras
By Component
- Image Sensors
- Display
- Lens
- Processors
- Others
By Technology
- Sensors
- CCD
- CMOS
- Scanning
- Line Scan
- Area Scan
By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Video Surveillance
- Industrial
- Automobile
- Transportation
- Medical
- Others
By Connectivity
- Wireless HART
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Others
Smart Cameras Market Country Level Analysis
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)
- Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)
For detailed insights on Global Smart Cameras Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.
Leading Companies Operating in the Smart Cameras Market Includes:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global smart cameras market are SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon (UK) Ltd, Nikon Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Raptor Photonics, Olympus Corporation, PLR Ecommerce, LLC., WATEC CAMERAS, IntelliVision, VIVOTEK Inc., VMukti Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Zmodo, Vivint, Inc., ATA-VISION, Basler AG, Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., Vision Components GmbH, Matrox, Hero Electronix Private Limited, XIMEA among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, Hero Electronix launched an AI smart indoor camera and sensors under the ‘Qubo’ brand. The product is made in partnership with Amazon. This product comes with the Amazon’s voice assistant product Alexa built-in and also has an artificial intelligence powered-image analytics technology mainly for the face recognition, baby crying alerts and person detection. With this launch the company will create a leading consumer technology brand
- In November 2015, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired the DVTEL, Inc. (U.S.). The company is known for its large scale sales channels and distribution network which would help to increase the market share of the company globally. This acquisition would help the company for developing hardware and software technologies for the advanced video surveillance
The Smart Cameras Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:
- Historical and future projections of the Smart Cameras Market
- Categorization of the Smart Cameras Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments
- Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions
- Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Cameras Market share, and major countries
- Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Cameras Market players
