Smart buildings Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research

Global Smart buildingsMarket is valued approximately USD 59.82billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart buildings contain a control system that controls building operations such as heating, lighting, ventilation, air conditioning and other systems by using censors and microchips. It provides advanced building technology such as temperature control, fire safety, automation, telecommunication etc.Smart buildings architecture also helps in lowering operational costs by tenant management as well as building performance management. Due to the rising need for energy efficiency, standards, and regulations of the industry and growth in the market for smart cities will drive the growth of the smart buildings market. It also helps saving energy consumption. Smart technologies, such as occupancy sensors, smart thermostats and lighting controls help reduce energy usage in unoccupied offices, conference rooms, and other spaces. Smart technologies can save an estimated 8-18 percent of overall energy usage in sub-sectors, including offices, small chains and independent retail stores, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AMCEE). However, high initial investment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the introduction of 5G technologywill enhance new and powerful intelligent building capabilities contributing to the growth in smart buildings market.

The regional analysis of global Smart buildings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.North Americais the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing projects on smart buildings and Internet Of Things(IoT). Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising government initiatives for smart cities developing project would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart buildings market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

International Business Machines (IBM)

Igor

Intel

Johnson Controls

KMC Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By type:

Building Energy Management System

Physical Security System

Building Communication Systems

Plumbing And Water Management System

Parking Management Systems

Elevators And Escalators Management System

By Application:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Hospitality

Airports

Institutional

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart buildings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors