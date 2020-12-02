Smart Building Market | Latest Report With Analysis, Future Growth Rate And Industry Forecast By 2020-2027

There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing market growth. Rising interest of the buyers in building technology that optimizes energy consumption and lowers the operating cost acts as the key drivers of the smart building market. Besides this, with many prominent vendors investing in cutting edge solution for smart home has also added to the popularity of the industry. However, high cost of installation coupled with concerns over interoperability & lack of proper adherence to standards has hindered smart building market growth. Nonetheless, the growing adoption rate of smart building technology in commercial sectors such as hospitality industry and airports would create greater opportunities for the market in years to come.

The smart building market is segmented by system, technology, industry, application and geography. Based on system the market segments discussed in the market research report consists of BEMS, parking management system, physical security system and others. The marketing technologies covered in the report consists of wireless technology, bus technology and others. Application of smart buildings in commercial, industries and residential areas has increased rapidly across different countries. Regions explored in the report include North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA. Key market leaders are also covered in the smart building market research report. List of companies discussed in the report includes General Electric, ABB, Cisco, Siemens, IBM, Phoenix Energy Technologies, EFT Energy, eSight Energy, GridPoint and many others.

Buildings equipped with structured wiring that enables occupants control a range of electronic home equipment from a remote location are termed as smart buildings. These electronic devices can be programed by entering a single and simple command. Emergence of smart building has enabled homeowners to program their entertainment system, control home or building lighting system, switch on and off home appliances and other tasks. Smart building aids in lowering the operating costs, carbon emission as well as energy consumption.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future smart building market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of the market across the globe

The report offers insights on competitive landscape, new technological developments, untapped segments

Value chain analysis of technology suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and key operators is offered in the report

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20152020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights smart building market share of key vendors

Smart Building Market Key Segments

By System

Parking Management System

Physical Security System

BEMS

Others

By Technology

Wireless Technology

Bus Technology

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

