Smart Bed Market size is expected to be USD 4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%

The Global Smart Bed Market size is expected to be USD 4.74 billion in 2026 from USD 1.93 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the projection period between 2020 and 2026. The Global Smart Bed Market is in developing stage with tremendous growth prospects. The rising requirement of smart beds in the ever-expanding healthcare sector and the need for comfort, sound sleep and convenience are driving the growth of the market. The growing young population and rising disposable income in the urbanized area drive the demand for household smart beds across the globe. Also, the premium hotels include smart beds as a unique feature to attract more travellers or occupants to their facilities. Moreover, the advanced technologies used in the smart bed are opening up excellent growth opportunities for this market. Various governments are also supporting investment in smart beds to provide state-of-the-art healthcare.

Growth Drivers

Rising Adoption of Smart Beds in Healthcare

Smart Beds for healthcare provides immense benefits for the intensive and continuous care of patients. Rising awareness about smart beds fuels the demand from residential as well as the medical sector for patient care across the world. Also, the healthcare segment is expanding substantially to include more smart beds in their healthcare facilities.

Demand for Increased Ease and Comfort in Developed Region

Smart beds with automated features help users sleep better and add to the overall convenience. The demand from high net worth individuals in developed regions for such comfort triggers more demand from them.

Change in Demography and Rising Disposable Income

In recent times, the proportion of the financially well-off young population has improved over time. And, this youth is quite influenced by internet-enabled gadgets and is glued to the gizmos most of the time. Such a tendency is highly entertained by the smart beds having Wi-Fi, microphones, smart alarm, etc. besides the comfort factor. Their rising disposable income also supports their desire and in turn, brightens the prospects of the market.

Competitive landscape

The leading players in this market are Stryker Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Paramount Bed Holdings (Japan), The BodiTrak (Canada), Invacare Corporation (US), Responsive Surface Technology (US) BAM Labs (US), Sleep number (US), ArjoHuntleigh AB and others. The prevalence of pandemic has led to a tremendous demand for smart beds worldwide.

Recent Developments

January 6, 2020: Sleep Number unveils award-winning innovations at CES 2020 with advanced temperature technology. The smart beds are designed to work seamlessly with an individual’s sleep cycle.

December 2, 2019: Xiaomi launches smart electric water-resistant bed with a dual motor mechanism. It can be regulated with the help of buttons and voice controls.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Components, By Applications and By Region. Key Players Stryker Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Paramount Bed Holdings (Japan), The BodiTrak, Invacare Corporation, Responsive Surface Technology, BAM Labs, Sleep number, ArjoHuntleigh AB and Others.

By Type

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

By Components

Sensors

Automation & Controls

Software

Real-Time Systems

By Application

Home

Hospitals

Hotels

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Smart Bed market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Smart Bed market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Smart Bed market based on the Type, Application, Components and Region.

To examine competitive developments in applications, technology and diverse industry usage within the Global Smart Bed Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

