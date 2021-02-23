Smart Bathrooms Market Worth $2,517.82 Million by 2023 | Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart bathrooms Market by Product, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global smart bathrooms market was valued at from $1,230.29 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,517.82 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities, owing to the growth in commercial sector, rise in consumer disposable income, and increase in rate of urbanization.

Sanitary ware is an essential lifestyle statement for the consumers in the recent years. With the technological advancement, the bathroom fixtures have witnessed a significant evolution in the last few years. Smart bathrooms have showcased an inclination in terms of demand generated by the Nonresidential and residential buildings especially in smart cities. Increase in emphasis on energy and water conservation marks a rise in traction of smart bathrooms among the consumers.

Moreover, with the continuous advancement in technology, the bathroom fixture manufacturers shift their focus from conventional bathroom accessories to sensor enabled bathroom accessories. Smart bathroom market includes features such as touchless faucets, sensor enabled soap dispensers, automatic cistern systems, automatic hand dryers, and others. Smart bathroom market is expected to witness a significant growth among the Nonresidential and residential consumers owing to the need for maintaining hygiene and energy conservation.

Key Segments

The smart bathrooms market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into smart windows, hand dryers, touchless cisterns, smart toilets, touchless soap dispenser, touchless faucets, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into Nonresidential and residential. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global smart bathrooms market are Toto Ltd., Jacuzzi, Roca Sanitario, Novellini, Kohler, American Standard Brands, Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN), Grohe, Jaquar, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Sloan Valve, Pfister (Spectrum Brands), Delta Faucet Company, and Bradley Corporation.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bathrooms industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global smart bathrooms market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

