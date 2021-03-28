Smart Bathrooms Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Smart bathrooms gain popularity among the consumers due to presence of energy efficient and technology driven bathroom accessories. With the rise in disposable income and awareness about energy conservation, consumers are shifting towards the concept of building energy efficient homes, bathroom being one of the most essential areas. The smart bathrooms market offers sensor driven features such as smart toilets, touchless cisterns, touchless soap dispensers, smart windows, and others. The global smart bathrooms market is estimated to account for a market revenue of $1,230.29 million in 2016 and is expected to reach to $2,517.82 million in 2023.
Growth in affluence of the consumers and their inclination towards building a smart and energy efficient building drives the market. Advancement in technologies especially the advent of sensor enabled systems also fuels the market. The growth in traction of touchless faucets among the bathroom accessories, is also expected to catalyze the growth of the global smart bathrooms market during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance costs are expected to pose potential restraints for the growth of the global market.
The smart bathrooms market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into smart windows, touchless cisterns, touchless faucets, smart toilets, touchless soap dispensers, hand dryers, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into commercial and residential. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the global smart bathrooms market are Toto Ltd., Jacuzzi, Roca Sanitario, Novellini, Kohler, American Standard Brands, Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN), Grohe, Jaquar, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Sloan Valve, Pfister (Spectrum Brands), Delta Faucet Company, and Bradley Corporation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bathrooms industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the smart bathrooms industry from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Smart Windows
Hand Dryers
Touchless Cisterns
Smart Toilets
Touchless Soap Dispenser
Touchless Faucets
Others
By End-user Industry
Commercial
Residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
