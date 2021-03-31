Smart Bathrooms Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities 2023 | Key Benefits, Segments & Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart bathrooms Market by Product, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global smart bathrooms market was valued at from $1,230.29 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,517.82 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities, owing to the growth in commercial sector, rise in consumer disposable income, and increase in rate of urbanization.

Rise in consumer disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increase in investments in building smart and energy efficient homes drive the market. Moreover, continuous demographic increase and high rates of urbanization also fuel the growth of the market. Features included in smart bathrooms market include smart windows, hand dryers, touchless cisterns, smart toilets, touchless soap dispenser, touchless faucets, and others.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bathrooms industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global smart bathrooms market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Smart Bathrooms Market Key Segments:

By Type

Smart Windows

Hand Dryers

Touchless Cisterns

Smart Toilets

Touchless Soap Dispenser

Touchless Faucets

Others

By End-User Industry

Nonresidential

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

