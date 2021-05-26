Smart Badge Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2030

Smart Badge: Introduction

A smart badge is a portable multi-mode tracker in ID card format with embedded sensors combining GPS, Wi-Fi sniffer, low-power GPS, BLE, and LoRaWAN TDoA geolocation technologies that provide accurate and continuous geolocation

Smart badge is an ideal device for tracking, zone notification, and monitoring of workforce safety and security

It is small, lightweight, and easy to use and enabled with a single button that gives access to multiple functionalities which can be personalized as per customer need

Smart badge is bifurcated into two types: smart badge with display and smart badge without display

Based on communication, smart badges are differentiated as contact badge and contactless badge. The chip is not visible in contactless badges, instead, the chip is in the antenna and inserted within the body of the badge.

Smart badges are used in various applications. These include government & healthcare, corporate, event and entertainment, and retail and hospitality.

Rising Demand for Smart Badges for Use in Government & Healthcare Applications

Smart badges are largely used in government and healthcare applications, as it helps in enhancing the security and privacy of patients, provides secure access to emergency medical information, and reduces healthcare fraud

A smart badge also features a panic button to discreetly signal an emergency, along with the badges’ location, which helps to track the individual easily in hospitals

Smart badges are frequently used by government agencies to comply with government regulations as well as to authenticate the identity of a person, and physically admit the cardholder to a facility

Smart badges leverage the latest IoT technology and machine learning to enhance security and unlock new range of functionalities

Furthermore, a smart badge provides data about who is accessing what, where, and when, without risk of security breach from negligence, oversight, or abuse

Demand for smart badges for government and healthcare applications is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global smart badge market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Smart Badge Market

In terms of region, the global smart badge market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global smart badge market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of smart badges operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players based in North America are focusing on development of new technology in smart badges which is expected to boost the smart badge market in the region during the forecast period

The smart badge market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Smart Badge Market

The global smart badge market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for smart badges. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global smart badge market are listed below:

Abeeway

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

CardLogix Corporation

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Global Net Solutions Inc.

HID Global Corporation (ASSA ABLOY AB)

IDEMIA

Identiv Inc.

