Smart and Interactive Textiles Market is expected to reach 4944.1 million USD by the end of 2028 | Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DowDuPont

The global Smart and Interactive Textiles market is valued at 2879.2 million US$ in 2021 is expected to reach 4944.1 million USD by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2028.

Smart fabrics and interactive textiles are a relatively new area of research with many potential applications in the field of biomedical engineering. The ability of smart textiles to interact with the body provides a novel means to sense the wearer’s physiology and respond to the needs of the wearer.

Smart fabrics and interactive textiles (SFIT) are defined as textiles that are able to sense stimuli from the environment and react or adapt to them in a predetermined way.

Electronic textiles or e-textiles (often confounded with smart textiles) are fabrics that enable digital components such as a battery and a light (including small computers), and electronics to be embedded in them.

UV protective clothing, multilayer composite yarn and textiles, plasma treated clothing, ceramic coated textiles, conductive fibers, fabrics with optical sensors, are some examples of passive smart textiles.

Key Players:-

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DowDuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller Textiles

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear

By Product Type:-

Passive smart materials

Active smart materials

Very smart materials

By End-user:-

Health Care

Military/Defense

Fashion and Entertainment

Sportswear

Transport and Automotive Use

Others

Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market by Geography:-

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

The Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market Table of Content (TOC):

Introduction

Research Scope

Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market Key Players

Market during the forecast period 2021-2028

Conclusion

Appendix

