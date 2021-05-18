Smart and Interactive Textiles Market is expected to reach 4944.1 million USD by the end of 2028 | Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DowDuPont

The global Smart and Interactive Textiles market is valued at 2879.2 million US$ in 2021 is expected to reach 4944.1 million USD by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2028.

Smart fabrics and interactive textiles are a relatively new area of research with many potential applications in the field of biomedical engineering. The ability of smart textiles to interact with the body provides a novel means to sense the wearer’s physiology and respond to the needs of the wearer.

Smart fabrics and interactive textiles (SFIT) are defined as textiles that are able to sense stimuli from the environment and react or adapt to them in a predetermined way.

Electronic textiles or e-textiles (often confounded with smart textiles) are fabrics that enable digital components such as a battery and a light (including small computers), and electronics to be embedded in them.

UV protective clothing, multilayer composite yarn and textiles, plasma treated clothing, ceramic coated textiles, conductive fibers, fabrics with optical sensors, are some examples of passive smart textiles.

Key Players:-

  • Textronics
  • Milliken
  • Toray Industries
  • Peratech
  • DowDuPont
  • Clothing+
  • Outlast
  • d3o lab
  • Schoeller Textiles
  • Texas Instruments
  • Exo2
  • Vista Medical
  • Ohmatex ApS
  • Interactive Wear

By Product Type:-

  • Passive smart materials
  • Active smart materials
  • Very smart materials

By End-user:-

  • Health Care
  • Military/Defense
  • Fashion and Entertainment
  • Sportswear
  • Transport and Automotive Use
  • Others

Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market by Geography:-

North America

  • S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • K
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

  • Brazil
  • Rest of SAM

The Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market Table of Content (TOC):

  • Introduction
  • Research Scope
  • Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market Segmentation
  • Research Methodology
  • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
  • Global Smart and Interactive Textiles Market Key Players
  • Market during the forecast period 2021-2028
  • Conclusion
  • Appendix

