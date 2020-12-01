Smart Airport Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

The global smart airport market is tapping into monetary benefits through new revenue streams. Smart airport brings together a variety of technologies through the Internet of Things (IoT), with the goal of strategically differentiating an airport, including improved traveler experience. Improved traveler experience by smart airport ensures to provide ease, comfort, and advanced security for passengers enhance overall airport experience and optimize the operational efficiency of airports. Smart airport integrates airport operational systems such as collaborative decision making (CDM), resource management system (RMS), airport operational database (AODB), baggage reconciliation system (BRS), baggage handling system (BHS), arrival manager (AMAN), and departure manager (DMAN) to harness airport eco-system data that impact operational efficiency.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Modernization of airport services, increase in demand for biometric solutions at airports, and rise in adoption of smart applications for airside operations are the factors that drive the global smart airport market. However, limited integration capability of various IoT devices hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in air passenger traffic, utilization of AI, and trend of wearable devices are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the market expansion.

The global smart airport market trends are as follows:

Modernization of airport services

Smart solutions enable smoother and efficient operations, leading to cost savings in airport operations, such as passenger screening. In addition, smart airports can provide real-time information through SMS services, offer check-ins via self-service kiosks, and facilitate automated baggage handling. Smart airport also engages with passengers to provide real-time updates through social media & alerts on personal electronic devices. Moreover, advancements in high-speed wireless network technology and the number of devices enabled with IoT are increasing rapidly. Such rapid modernization of airports is expected to drive the global smart airport market growth.

Increase in demand for biometric solutions at airports

Technologies such as facial & voice recognition have been introduced for passenger identity, check-ins, and availing boarding passes. Further, rise in demand for smart passenger screening solutions is expected to surge post COVID-19 pandemic in the long term, as airports will strive to maintain vigilance levels. Such adoption of smart & integrated systems is expected to drive the growth of the smart airport market.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Major players analyzed include Collins Aerospace, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Sabre Corp., Amadeus IT Group SA, SITA, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Indra Sistemas S.A.

