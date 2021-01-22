Smart Air Purifiers Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.6% & to reach $10,411.4 million by 2027

The global smart air purifier market size was valued at $5,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $10,411.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units, and send alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Smart Air Purifiers market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include Coway Co., Ltd., Dyson Technology Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Levoit, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Corporation, Unilever PLC (Blueair AB), Winix Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart air purifier market trends and dynamics.

 In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

 Extensive analysis of the smart air purifier market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

 A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

 The global smart air purifier market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

 The key market players within smart air purifier market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the smart air purifier industry.

GLOBAL SMART AIR PURIFIER MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• Dust collectors

• Fume and smoke collectors

• Others

BY TECHNIQUE

• High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

• Thermodynamic sterilization system(TSS)

• Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation

• Ionizer purifiers

• Activated Carbon Filtration

• Others

BY END-USER

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to global smart air purifiers market, and is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.

The report clearly shows that the Smart Air Purifiers industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

