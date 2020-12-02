Smart Agriculture Solutions Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Application (Automated Machinery Guidance Control, Obstacle Detection, Tractor Collision, Machinery Safety and Monitoring, Variable Rate Technology and Premises Surveillance) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart agriculture tools are widely utilized in precision farming as they have resulted in improving farm efficiency and has helped framers maximize their crop yields. Moreover, yield monitoring is a major application of precision farming that helps identify the field variability information, which includes weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers. Soil monitoring is a major application of yield monitoring, which helps identify different soil parameters to maintain the nutrient level of the soil. Smart agriculture has optimized the yield per unit of farming land to achieve best in terms of quality, quantity, and financial returns. Furthermore, it has also enabled for better decisions to be made, resulting in less waste and maximum efficiency in operations.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global smart agriculture solutions market. It includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Our research teams have used various industry oriented measures, which include industry-related expert interviews to obtain key information and valuables, secondary resources and directories such as industrial databases, journals, magazines, and primary resources.

Increase in adoption of multiple smart agriculture solutions by governments from all around the world drive the market growth. Moreover, government have initiated compelling farmers & agro-industrialists toward boosting their farm yield. This has significantly increased the market demand among farming sectors facing soil and water degradation issues. In addition, rise in population necessitates demand for food, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

The global smart agriculture solutions market is segmented based on component, application, and geography. By component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Hardware is segmented into sensor monitoring system, smart detection system, GPS-enabled ranging system, and drones. Services is further classified into climate information services, supply chain management services, and others (system integration, maintenance, and consulting). By application, the market is divided into automated machinery guidance control, obstacle detection, tractor collision, machinery safety & monitoring, variable rate technology, and premises surveillance. Geographically, the smart agriculture solutions market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector involve Iteris Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Granular Inc., Trimble Navigation, AgJunction LLC, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries., SST Software, and LeBio.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017-2023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and presence of major players.

The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report. Increase in demand for smart agriculture solutions based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)) systems is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key players of the smart agriculture solutions market are also listed.

This study evaluates value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided, to elucidate dominant opportunities.

Smart Agriculture Solutions Market Key Segments

By Component

Hardware Sensor Monitoring System Smart Detection System GPS Enabled Ranging Systems Drones

Software

Services Climate Information Services Supply Chain Management Services Others (System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting)



By Application

Automated Machinery Guidance Control

Obstacle Detection

Tractor Collision

Machinery Safety and Monitoring

Variable Rate Technology

Premises Surveillance

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain UK Russia France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey South Africa Rest of LAMEA



