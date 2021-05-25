Smart Agriculture Markets aren’t as Bad as You Think

Market Overview

A recent report by Research Dive states that the global smart agriculture market is predicted to observe significant growth from 2019 to 2026. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of these market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

The North America region market is anticipated to lead the smart agriculture market and grab major market share by growing with a substantial CAGR during the forecast period—2019 to 2026. The growth of the regional market is owing to the rising technological advances in artificial intelligence and crop monitoring technology to aid farmers in keeping a track of the farm progress, plan future activities, and analyze the conditions pertaining to the quality of crops and soil, and climatic conditions. Also, the region holds a huge pool of highly competent and knowledgeable farmers who readily adapt to new farming technologies. Moreover, growing investments by market players and farmers in advanced technologies are foreseen to unlock rewarding opportunities for the region’s market growth in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific market of the smart agriculture market is another region market hugely contributing to the growth of this industry. The Asia-Pacific region market is expected to experience accelerated growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of smart agriculture techniques is expected to fuel the growth of this region market in the forecast period.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players operating in the global smart agriculture market include Precision Planting LLC., AG Junction, TOPCON Positioning systems, AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, SST Development Group, Raven Industries, Cropmetrics, Trimble Inc., AG Leader Technology, and others. These players are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

For instance, in December 2019, XAG Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of agricultural drones, launched farm robots and smart agriculture management systems to help farmers in harvesting better crops using advanced farming techniques.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/