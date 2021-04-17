Smaller groups of Corona protesters disbanded in Dresden | Free press

Although “silk cherry” gatherings are prohibited, protesters against Corona have gathered in the city of Dresden. The police are ready with a large contingent.

Dresden (dpa) – Police stopped two smaller groups of suspected Corona protesters from entering Dresden Central Station. According to a police spokesperson, there are about a dozen people at a time.

The groups are believed to be on their way to the banned corona protests, it said. In the course of averting danger, the groups were sent back to Leipzig and Zwickau.

“There are several smaller groups in the city,” said the spokesman. Among other things, according to the information, about 50 people gathered at the Augustusbrücke, and there were also smaller gatherings at the Brühlsche Terrasse in the historic old town. The police intervened and sometimes fired.

With a large contingent, the police in Dresden wants to enforce the ban on gatherings of “silk cherry”. The Saxon Higher Administrative Court had upheld the ban on Friday night’s meetings. The city had also banned a scheduled AfD meeting.

