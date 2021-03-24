Small Satellite Market Size Growing at 21.4% CAGR to hit USD 6280 million by 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Small Satellite market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Small Satellite market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

The global Small Satellite market is valued at 1340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Small satellites are satellites of low mass and size, usually under 500 kg (1,100 lb). While all such satellites can be referred to as “small”, different classifications are used to categorize them based on mass. Satellites can be built small to reduce the large economic cost of launch vehicles and the costs associated with construction.

Miniature satellites, especially in large numbers, may be more useful than fewer, larger ones for some purposes for example, gathering of scientific data and radio relay. Technical challenges in the construction of small satellites may include the lack of sufficient power storage or of room for a propulsion system. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

North America led the small satellite market in 2017, owing to an increase in demand for small satellites from NASA and the Department of Defense (U.S.), and private sectors, such as research organizations and telecommunication. However, the market in the European region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their high demand to use in battlefield missions, earth observation, and scientific exploration activities performed by various government and private organization.

This report focuses on Small Satellite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Small Satellite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Minisatellite

Segment by Application

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Small Satellite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Small Satellite

1.2 Small Satellite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Small Satellite Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nanosatellite

1.2.3 Microsatellite

1.2.4 Minisatellite

1.3 Small Satellite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Small Satellite Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 National Security

1.3.3 Science & Environment

1.3.4 Commerce

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Small Satellite Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Small Satellite Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Small Satellite Market Size

1.5.1 Global Small Satellite Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Small Satellite Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Small Satellite Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Small Satellite Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Small Satellite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Small Satellite Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Small Satellite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Small Satellite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Small Satellite Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Small Satellite Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Small Satellite Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Small Satellite Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Small Satellite Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Small Satellite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Small Satellite Production

3.4.1 North America Small Satellite Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

