small prize for the reference shooter on Xbox One and Xbox Series

Microsoft and its Xbox division decided to rock Sony and its PlayStation by buying up many studios. After acquiring the studio and publisher Bethesda, to whom we owe the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls licenses, it’s Activision’s turn to join the Xbox (World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Call of Duty), which is good for the Xbox One promises and Xbox Series gamers, as well as Game Pass and xCloud users. However, we must not forget the nuggets that were already there, like the Halo license. Also, Halo Infinite just dropped in price.

Halo Infinite: A must-have to own

With the new generation Xbox series, Microsoft has launched a new work from Halo, a must, as with any release of a new console from the company.

Halo Infinite is a third-person shooter published by Xbox Game Studios and developed by Studio 343 Industries. It was released on December 8th on Xbox but also on PC. This opus is the sixth in the Halo series and takes place after Halo 5: Guardians, which was released in 2015. With a score of 87 on Metacritic, we can say that Microsoft has once again managed to win over many players.

Story wise, you must save humanity with the help of Master Chief by fighting against even more formidable enemies.

While the price of the Halo Infinite game is around 49.90 euros, you can find it at 38.65 euros, the lowest price found so far.

And what better than a 75 inch 100Hz XXL TV to enjoy your games? Here’s this good plan for a Samsung QLED that’s worth the detour.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.