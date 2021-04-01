Small Modular Reactor Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The growing need for flexible and affordable power sources and investment by the government in R&D is driving the demand for the market.

Small module reactors are extensively used to power end users who require a significant amount of energy, such as large water treatment or purification plants and mines. Remote areas find it difficult to find an economical, efficient, and reliable energy source. SMR provides a solution to these isolated areas. They also have a load-following design, so that they can conserve energy when demand is low.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Small Modular Reactor market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Small Modular Reactor business sphere.

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid. There is a growing demand for smaller and simpler units for the generation of energy from nuclear power, which is driving the demand for small module reactors.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the Small Modular Reactor market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

Competitive Landscape:

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Small Modular Reactor market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Key participants include Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Atomics, Rolls Royce Plc, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), and Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (SNERDI), among others.

Small Modular Reactor Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pressurized water reactor (PWR) Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR) High-temperature reactor (HTR) Fast neutron reactor (FNR) Other (MST, Integral PWR)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Module Plant Multi-Module Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Power Generation Desalination Process Heat Other Industrial Uses



Small Modular Reactor Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

North America held a significant share of 30.8% in 2019. The bulk of the demand is from the United States. The country is taking a keen interest in developing the nuclear industry, and major focus has been on the development of SMR to replace coal-fired power plants. The implementation of strict regulations to safeguard against air pollution is driving the demand for SMR in the country.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



