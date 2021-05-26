Small Drones Market registering a healthy CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period 2026
Drones are the unpiloted aerial vehicles or in simple terms they are robotic devices with several features such as aerial flying without pilot. Small drones, are unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs).. Small drones can vary in sizes from micro aerial vehicle to man-portable. Further, these drones can be equipped with GPS, Lasers and high resolution cameras. There are wide applications of drones in the field of military and commercial market.
Global small drones market is, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in procurement of small drones by military, Increase in commercial application such as surveying and mapping and Advancement in the technology
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors’ currently working global small drones market are Skycatch Inc, Airbus S.A.S, L3 WESCAM, Sci Aero Group, Uav Factory, Danish Aviation Systems Aps, C-Astral d.o.o, Trek Aerospace, Inc, YUNEEC, Boeing, Thales Group, Parrot Drones SAS, Aeryon Labs and others.
Segmentation : Global Small Drones Market
By Type
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Hybrid/Transitional
By MTOW
<5 Kilograms
5-25 Kilograms
25-150 Kilograms
By Payload
Cameras
High-Resolution Cameras
Multispectral Cameras
Hyperspectral Cameras
Thermal Cameras
EO/IR Cameras
CBRN Sensors
Electronic Intelligence
UAV Radar
Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar
By Power Source
Lithium-ion
Solar Cells
Hybrid Cells
Fuel Cells
By Application
Military
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Battle Damage Management
Civil & Commercial
Precision Agriculture
Remote Sensing
Inspection Monitoring
Photography & Film Production
Surveying and Mapping
Product Delivery
Wildlife Research & Preservation
Scientific Research
Media Coverage
Homeland Security
Border Management
Traffic Monitoring
Fire Fighting & Disaster Management
Search & Rescue
Law Enforcement
Maritime Security
Consumer
Prosumer
Hobbyist/DIY
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- DJI announced the launch of their latest portable drone named “Mavic Pro”, equipped with a 4K camera weighing just around 430 grams. The product is a highly compact and tiny drone enabling users to capture photos and videos with utmost ease and comfort. The product has been designed with “FlightAutonomy 2.0” enabling greater safety during flights
- Delair-Tech announced that they had acquired Trimble’s Belgium operations for Gatewing Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) dealing with its engineering and manufacturing. This acquisition is a strategic step in Delair-Tech’s focus on establishing themselves as a consolidated provider of commercial UAS. This will improve the technological knowledge of Delair-Tech while also enhancing the capability of production of industrial mini-drones.
Country Level Analysis
The Small Drones market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Small Drones market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Small Drones Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Small Drones market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Small Drones market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Small Drones market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
