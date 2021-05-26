Small Drones Market registering a healthy CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period 2026

Drones are the unpiloted aerial vehicles or in simple terms they are robotic devices with several features such as aerial flying without pilot. Small drones, are unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs).. Small drones can vary in sizes from micro aerial vehicle to man-portable. Further, these drones can be equipped with GPS, Lasers and high resolution cameras. There are wide applications of drones in the field of military and commercial market.

Global small drones market is, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in procurement of small drones by military, Increase in commercial application such as surveying and mapping and Advancement in the technology

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors’ currently working global small drones market are Skycatch Inc, Airbus S.A.S, L3 WESCAM, Sci Aero Group, Uav Factory, Danish Aviation Systems Aps, C-Astral d.o.o, Trek Aerospace, Inc, YUNEEC, Boeing, Thales Group, Parrot Drones SAS, Aeryon Labs and others.

Segmentation : Global Small Drones Market

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid/Transitional

By MTOW

<5 Kilograms

5-25 Kilograms

25-150 Kilograms

By Payload

Cameras

High-Resolution Cameras

Multispectral Cameras

Hyperspectral Cameras

Thermal Cameras

EO/IR Cameras

CBRN Sensors

Electronic Intelligence

UAV Radar

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar

By Power Source

Lithium-ion

Solar Cells

Hybrid Cells

Fuel Cells

By Application

Military

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Battle Damage Management

Civil & Commercial

Precision Agriculture

Remote Sensing

Inspection Monitoring

Photography & Film Production

Surveying and Mapping

Product Delivery

Wildlife Research & Preservation

Scientific Research

Media Coverage

Homeland Security

Border Management

Traffic Monitoring

Fire Fighting & Disaster Management

Search & Rescue

Law Enforcement

Maritime Security

Consumer

Prosumer

Hobbyist/DIY

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

DJI announced the launch of their latest portable drone named “Mavic Pro”, equipped with a 4K camera weighing just around 430 grams. The product is a highly compact and tiny drone enabling users to capture photos and videos with utmost ease and comfort. The product has been designed with “FlightAutonomy 2.0” enabling greater safety during flights

Delair-Tech announced that they had acquired Trimble’s Belgium operations for Gatewing Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) dealing with its engineering and manufacturing. This acquisition is a strategic step in Delair-Tech’s focus on establishing themselves as a consolidated provider of commercial UAS. This will improve the technological knowledge of Delair-Tech while also enhancing the capability of production of industrial mini-drones.

Country Level Analysis

The Small Drones market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Small Drones market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Small Drones Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Small Drones market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Small Drones market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Small Drones market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

