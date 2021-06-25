Small Drones Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2028
Small Drones Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.42% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028
A small drone, as the name refers, is a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) that is small enough to be man-portable. Small drones are of broad range starting from micro air vehicles to man-portable UAVs that can be carried and initiated like an infantry man-portable air-defense system.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the small drones market in the forecast period are the rise in the utilization of small drones in the commercial applications and the increase in the use of small drones in numerous other military applications.
Small Drones market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the small drones market report are Skycatch Inc, Airbus S.A.S., L3 WESCAM, Sci Aero Group, UAV Factory, Danish Aviation Systems Aps, C-Astral d.o.o, Trek Aerospace, Inc, YUNEEC, Boeing., Thales Group, Parrot Drones SAS, Aeryon Labs, DJI, 3DR., Kespry Inc., Textron Inc., Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems., Elbit Systems Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Segmentation : Global Small Drones Market
- On the basis of type, the small drones market is segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid or transitional.
- On the basis of application, the small drones market is segmented into military, civil and commercial, homeland security, and consumer. Military is further sub segmented into Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), battle damage management.
- On the basis of MTOW, the small drones market is segmented into <5 kilograms, 5-25 kilograms, 25-150 kilograms.
- On the basis of payload, the small drones market is segmented into cameras, CBRN sensors, electronic intelligence, and UAV radar. Cameras is further sub segmented into high-resolution cameras, multispectral cameras, hyperspectral cameras, thermal cameras, EO or IR cameras. UAV radar is further sub segmented into synthetic aperture radar (SAR), active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.
- On the basis of power source, the small drones market is segmented into lithium-ion, solar cells, hybrid cells, fuel cells
Country Level Analysis
The Small Drones market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Small Drones market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Small Drones Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Small Drones market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Small Drones market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Small Drones market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
