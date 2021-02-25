Small Cells Market 2020-2027 – Recent Industry Activity, Product Innovations & Focus on Key Players
The small cell sales at $11.5 billion in 2018 are forecast to reach $52 billion in 2025.
The 2019 study has 248 pages, 135 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.
Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come on line in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.
Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on small cells. Small cells support wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for small cells.
Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. 5G requires increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. Associated APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments.
- Need for enabling evolution of local communications network
- Availability of fully virtualized, distributed, ultra-reliable software
- Effective software for controlling agile infrastructure
- Automation facilitates large-scale low-cost network densification
- Lowers cost by implementing network through third-party deployments
- Effective integration of base small cell technologies
- Systems integration achieved with open and interoperable standards
- Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure competition
- open and interoperable standards needed to ensure economies of scale
- Adoption of these 5G Era technologies will require culture shifts in processes
Small cells need infrastructure across a broad range of commercial and governmental organizations. Each have a part to play in making small cells work along with tower infrastructure to create a broadband commercial network. Service providers are focused on densification. Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for several key 5G Era deployment scenarios:
- Service providers are focused on densification
- Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for key 5G implementations
- 5G deployment needs small cells
- >6GHz spectrum propagation limits cell sizes
- Shared and license-exempt spectrum mandates lower power
- Areas of hyper-dense broadband traffic need small cells
- Small cells meet demand in cities, stadia, transport hubs
- Scalable deployment
- Low-cost deployment
- Using a low-skilled, third-party, or end-user workforce
- Small/medium enterprises requiring self-deployed indoor coverage
- Coverage extension in rural, remote, moving and temporary deployment
- Scenarios with equipment size, weight or power constraints.
The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, traffic lights, and smart things all need more wireless coverage. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “Small cell suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. Small cells improve the transmission coverage and density.”
This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smart phone video increase transmission needs. “Everything will be connected,” said SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, announcing an ARM processor deal in London.
The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Nokia / Alcatel-Lucent
- NEC
- ZTE
- Samsung
- Fujitsu
- ip.access
Market Participants
- Airspan
- ANs
- ADRF
- Ciena
- CommScope
- Corning Spidercloud
- ip.access
- NTSI
- Optimos
- Qualcomm
- Signal Booster.com
- Small Cell Forum
- Solid Technologies
- Zouk Capital / ip.access
- Small Cell Forum
- Key Topics
- Small Cells
- Virtualization
- Cloud
- Edge
- Functional splits
- LTE Small Cell
- 5G
- Network Densification
- Hybrid Ethernet Based DAS
- DAS
- In Building Wireless
- Broadband Traffic
- In Air Interface Solutions
- Outdoor and Stadium Deployments
- Heterogeneous Network
- Hung On Aerial Coax, Fiber, Or Electricity Cables
- Distributed business
- Enterprise
- End-To-End Integrated Small Cells
- Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission
- ADRF Positioning
- Bandwidth Allocation
- Across enterprise boundaries
Table of Contents
Abstract: Small Cells Used to Improve Wireless Coverage, Close the Gaps in Coverage 1
Small Cells Executive Summary 19
Small Cell Market Driving Forces 19
Small Cell Market Shares 24
Small Cell Market Forecasts 26
1. Small Cells: Market Description and Market Dynamics 28
1.1 Small Cells Definition 28
1.1.1 Web-Scale Architectures Deliver Signals Close to the Smart Phone 29
1.1.2 Small Cells Set To Be Major Enabler for 5G 29
1.1.3 Vision for 5G 30
1.1.4 Outdoor Small Cell Market Is in The Beginning Stages Of Deployment 32
1.2 Small Cells Bring Transformational 5G 34
1.2.1 Small Cells Market Driving Forces 34
1.3 Small Cell Networks 36
1.3.1 Small Cells Industry Addresses Fast-Paced Change 37
1.4 Small Cell Signal Enhancement 40
1.5 Shared Spectrum Radios 43
1.6 Base Station Functional Splits 45
1.6.1 Small Cells Miniature Cellular Base Stations 45
1.6.2 Small Cell Operator Challenges 48
1.6.3 Small Cell Base Stations 48
1.7 5G Envisioned As A Unifying Connectivity Fabric That Connects Everything Around Us 51
1.8 Business Model for Small Cells 54
1.8.1 Small Cell Site Risks Different From Tower Site Risks 55
2. Small Cells Market Shares and Forecasts 58
2.1 Small Cell Market Driving Forces 58
2.2 Small Cell Market Shares 65
2.2.1 Ericsson Small Cells 72
2.3 Small Cell Market Forecasts 74
2.3.1 Small Cell Market Segments 79
2.3.2 Small Cell Applications 3G, 4G, and 5G 79
2.3.3 Number of Wireless Customers 84
2.3.4 Mobile Data Traffic 87
2.3.5 International 5G Activity Growing Significantly 90
2.3.6 5G Network Countries: South Korea 90
2.3.7 5G Networks in China 91
2.3.8 5G Network in Japan 91
2.3.9 5G Network in The United States 92
2.3.10 Leading 5G Vendors 92
2.3.1 Small Cell Installed Base 93
2.3.2 Small Cell Installation Issues 93
2.3.3 Small Cell Backhaul 94
2.3.4 Enterprise Needs For Indoor Coverage 96
2.4 Small Cells Industry Challenges 96
2.4.1 Small Cell Vendor Response to Market Challenges 97
2.5 Number Of Mobile Internet Users 99
2.5.1 Telecommunications Fiber 107
2.5.2 Internet Traffic Growth 109
2.5.3 5G Handles 10x More Data Than 4G 114
2.6 Small Cell Prices 115
2.7 Small Cell Regional Market Analysis 120
2.7.1 Wholesale Turf Vendor Mobile Backhaul Network Operators 123
2.7.2 US Small Cell Networks 123
2.7.3 San Francisco Leads in Municipal Small Cell Deployment 125
2.7.4 San Francisco Leads the Way in Municipal Small Cell Deployment 127
2.7.5 Asia-Pacific Market 128
2.7.6 China 128
2.7.7 Japan 128
2.7.8 UK 128
2.7.9 UK EE 128
2.7.10 Iran 129
2.7.11 Small Cell Deployments by Region and Density, Indoor and Outdoor, Architecture 130
3. Small Cells Product Description 131
3.1 Wireless Industry Small Cells for Homeowners 131
Continue…
