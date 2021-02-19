Small Cell 5G Network Market 2021 Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook – Airspan Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The Small Cell 5G Network Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The small cell 5G network market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 32%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Small Cell 5G Network market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Airspan Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Nokia Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corporation, CommScope Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Qucell Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2019 – Nokia Networks announced two new additions to its AirScale small cells portfolio, which extend the high performance of 5G both outdoors and indoors and support a wide range of use cases. A compact millimeter-wave radio provides cost-effective 5G outdoor coverage of extremely high traffic areas, such as airports, stadiums, and busy pedestrian zones. Additionally, a new 5G pico Remote Radio Head for the Nokia AirScale Indoor Radio System enables an upgrade of indoor coverage to 5G, without replacing installed hardware, even in complex buildings, such as hospitals and shopping malls.

– October 2018 – Qalcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announced a partnership with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd to develop 5G small cells, opening the door for massive 5G network speed, capacity, coverage, and ultra-low latency.

Key Market Trends:

Major Deployment in Indoor Operating Environment Boosting the Market Growth

– Small cells play a significant role in meeting the demand, for indoor voice and data coverage. The indoor segment is expected to be in high demand, owing to its wide range of functionalities, such as high indoor network connectivity and enhanced network coverage.

– The deployment of indoor small cells is more, due to the major deployment of small cells in public places, such as stadiums, shopping malls, college campuses, and residential buildings.

– Moreover, indoor small cells are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, as people spend most of the time indoor, and they are unsatisfied with their indoor cellular connection performance. For instance, according to the Ericsson ConsumerLab, people spend 90% of their time indoors and 60% of the users are unsatisfied with their indoor cellular connectivity.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is expected to hold a major share in the market studied, owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies, such as 5G. Carriers in the United States are increasingly deploying small cells to densify their networks, particularly in urban areas, while minimizing costs, as they increase capacity in advance of 5G deployments. For example, Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have shown a positive approach toward commercializing 5G networks.

– These operators have announced billion-dollar deals with network equipment vendors, such as Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE, to build up their 5G network infrastructure.

– According to the Trade group CTIA forecast, the small cells in the United States may grow, from around 86,000 in 2018 to over 800,000 by 2026. Sprint confirmed that it counts 30,000 outdoor small cells, whereas T-Mobile counts 23,000 small cells or distributed antenna system sites.

