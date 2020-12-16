Small Business Network Switches Market 2020 With Covid-19 Impact. | Cisco, Belkin International, Inc., D-Link Corporation, TRENDnet

Small Business Network Switches Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Small Business Network Switches Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

A network switch is the networking hardware which connects devices on a computer network by using packet switching to forward and receive data to the destination device. A suitable small business network design is important for the business owners. A small network is often more susceptible to spyware and viruses than other larger networks, due to software vulnerabilities. Furthermore, many small businesses use a switch to connect servers, computers, printers and other devices within a building or campus to form a network. Switches are cost effective solutions which increase business productivity by allocating shared information and resources across the small business network. Network switches are expected to aid growth of the global small business network switches market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for switches from small manufacturing businesses. Additionally, IT decision makers are investing in Ethernet infrastructure due to maturing IT architectures and macro-economic developments, which is augmenting demand for switches for small business network across the globe.

Rapid growth in the real estate industry has led to rising demand for small business network modular switches

Construction activities around the globe are projected to grow at a significant rate. Moreover, government rules and regulations regarding the installation of modular switches in residential and commercial establishments, and growing inclination of end users towards feature-laden modular switches are some of the factors that are expected to encourage contractors and builders to implement modular switches in their construction projects. Furthermore, rise in the number of data centers operated by cloud-based solution providers, telecommunication service providers, and government agencies is projected to propel demand for small business network switches.

Global Small Business Network Switches Market Regional Insight:

In terms of geography, North America is expected to dominate the market owing to construction of malls and other real estate projects in the region. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period which can be attributed to high adoption of innovative technologies in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Key players in the region are offering switches for small businesses which has led to significant adoption of switches. Highly competitive environment in the U.S. owing to strong presence of switches providers such as Cisco and Broadcom is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing construction of malls and retail stores worldwide is expected to facilitate demand for durable and aesthetic switches such as, fixed port switches and modular switches. Such factors are expected to drive the global small business network switches market growth and create opportunities for switch manufacturers.

Small Business Network Switches Market Keyplayers: Cisco, Belkin International, Inc., D-Link Corporation, TRENDnet, Inc., Broadcom, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NETGEAR, Mellanox Technologies and ALE International among others.

Small Business Network Switches Market Taxonomy

On the basis of Type, the global small business network switches market is segmented into:

Fixed Port Switch

Modular Switch

On the basis of Application, the global small business network switches market is segmented into:

8-Port

16-Port

24-Port

On the basis of switching port, the global small business network switches market is segmented into:

10 GbE

100 ME & 1 GbE

40 GbE

100 GbE

On the basis of end user, the global small business network switches market segmented into:

Telecommunication Providers

Servers & Storage Providers

Enterprise & Industrial Use

