Small Arms Market Global Overview, Market Size, Sales, Top Companies, Forecast up to 2026
The market analysis is focused primarily on primary and secondary data, collected through a systematic approach to research. The research methodology is described in accordance with the business experts and international research standards by professional “Small Arms Market” analysts. To draw the conclusion on the macroeconomic business climate, economic, political, and environmental regulations for the Small Arms Market are examined.
The worldwide market for Small Arms is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach X.X million US$ in 2027, from X.X million US$ in 2020.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Heckler & Koch
Indian Ordnance Factories
General Dynamics
Herstal SA
Freedom Group
Smith & Wesson
Nammo Group
Forjas Taurus SA
STURM,Ruger & Company Inc.
Orbital ATK
Zak3ady Mechaniczne Tarnow
Alliant Techsystems Inc.
BAE Systems
Glock Perfection
Fn Herstal
Arsenal Jsco.
Beretta Holding S.P.A.
Israel Military Industries
E.R. Shaw Inc. Gun Barrels
Major Types Covered
Pistols
Rifles
Sub Machine Guns
Assault Rifles
Light Machine Guns
Major Applications Covered
Civil
Military
Homeland Security
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
The market study also highlights the technical, distributional, production of goods and sourcing of raw materials. Appropriate explanations illustrate the market appeal research for various goods and applications. In order to provide an overall perspective on the industry value chain, primary activities, and support activities involved in the Small Arms Market are discussed. In this Market Analysis, key strategic decisions and future business strategies for key players in the Small Arms Market will be discussed in order to understand competition in the coming years.
