The global small animal imaging reagents market is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Small animal imaging is identified as a process that has been employed using imaging devices and reagents for monitoring the molecular or cellular process for biochemical, biological, diagnostic, and therapeutic application in animals such as rats and mice for drug development and gene expression studies. Furthermore, the small imaging systems are a cost-effective way for regular validation and commercialization of new drugs as it includes the whole body scan of the animal

Technological innovations such as a combination of high-resolution MRI new opportunities in the small animal imaging reagents market

The most recent advances in magnetic resonance imaging technology have been on the software side, which enables faster contrast scans, greatly simplifies cardiac imaging workflows, and allowing MR scans of the lungs. Also, a few new MRI scanners have entered the market in the past year. Technological innovations such as a combination of high-resolution MRI with other modalities and the advancement of transgenic and gene knockout technologies will fuel the demand for the reagents in the market as small animals like rats and mice are most widely used for cardiovascular imaging studies.

Growth Drivers

Growing usage of Multimodal Imaging Instruments

Multimodality imaging has been considered vital to involve the incorporation of two or more imaging modalities. Since molecular imaging has its vital roots in molecular biology and imaging technology, it has also been exploited in biomedical research that involves the use of small animals to visualize and track several molecular processes in vivo. In the past years, significant progress has been seen in the development of molecular imaging, especially in multimodality small-animal instrumentation. In addition, multimodality imaging, a combination of imaging modalities may provide a better solution to overcome the limitations of the independent techniques.

Rise In the Pharmaceutical Industry and R&D Expenditures

The pharmaceutical market across the globe is expected to grow in the upcoming years despite the recent slowdown in key markets. The aging and growing population, rising income levels, and emerging medical conditions and along with the emergence of new diseases are the major driver’s factors. These would be directly benefiting the small animal imaging market growth. For instance, In 2019, the pharmaceutical industry spent 186 billion U.S. dollars on research and development, which is an increase of over five billion compared to the previous year.

Recent Development

Aspect Imaging recently had launched an M2 3D MR-based histology system for in-vivo and ex-vivo toxicological imaging. The M2 3D MR-based histology system is a compact, multimodal, and high-resolution MRI instrument for high-throughput in-vivo and ex-vivo imaging of preclinical subjects. The M2 also provides a wide range of benefits of MRI including high-resolution 3D images of internal, anatomical morphology, and quantitative information regarding disease progression and regression.

Technical innovations such as high-resolution MRI with other modalities and a rising number of pharmaceutical & research organizations are among key trends stimulating market growth.

Competitive landscape

The small animal imaging reagents market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied small animal imaging reagents products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the small animal imaging reagents market are erkinElmer Inc. Bruker Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mediso Ltd., MILabs B.V., MR Solutions Ltd. Aspect Imaging, LI-COR Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Bruker, Fujifilm Holdings, Trifoil, Miltenyi Biotec, Mediso, Aspect Imaging, Li-Cor Biosciences, Trifoil Imaging, and other prominent players.

In the small animal imaging reagents market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC Product/Service Segmentation By Modality, By Reagents and By Region Key Players ErkinElmer Inc. Bruker Corporation ,FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation , Mediso Ltd. , MILabs B.V. , MR Solutions Ltd. Aspect Imaging , LI-COR Biosciences, thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Bruker, Fujifilm Holdings, Trifoil, Miltenyi Biotec, Mediso, Aspect Imaging, Li-Cor Biosciences, Trifoil Imaging and others.

By Modality

Optical Imaging

PET

SPECT

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Photoacoustic Imaging

Magnetic Particle Imaging

By Reagents

Optical Imaging Reagents

Contrast Agents

PET Tracers

SPECT Probes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

