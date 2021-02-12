Slurry Pumps Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast and Top Key Players Flowserve Corporation, FLSmidth A/S, ITT, Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Metso Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Xylem Inc. and Others

The Slurry Pumps Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation as type, application, and geography. The global slurry pumps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading slurry pumps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the slurry pumps market.

The report also includes the profiles of key slurry pumps companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, FLSmidth A/S, ITT, Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Metso Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Xylem Inc.

The heavy designs of slurry pumps suffer less damage to cavitation as compared to process pumps; rising applications of heavy-duty and severe duty slurry pumps in the mining act as a driver for the slurry pumps market. However, the high operating cost of slurry pumps as compared to other conventional process pumps may restraint the slurry pumps market growth. Furthermore, the wide range of application of slurry pumps for transport of slurry in many industries such as utilities, water and wastewater, mining and mineral, chemicals, pulp and paper, oil and gas, construction, and among others are expected to influence the growth of the slurry pumps market in the coming years.

A slurry pump is a type of pump that is used to transport corrosive/abrasive and high concentration slurry. These pumps are extensively used to move mixtures of solid and liquid in many industries with a broad spectrum of applications, such as mine drainage, pumping of drilling mud, dredging of settling lagoons, etc. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the slurry pumps market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global slurry pumps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The slurry pumps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Slurry Pumps Market Landscape Slurry Pumps Market – Key Market Dynamics Slurry Pumps Market – Global Market Analysis Slurry Pumps Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Slurry Pumps Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Slurry Pumps Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Slurry Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Slurry Pumps Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

