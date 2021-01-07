Slow-release Fertilizers Market: Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis & Business Overview 2027 | Major Giants – KINGENTA, Nutrien Ltd., Yara, The Mosaic Company, ICL

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Slow-release Fertilizers Market”

Slow-release fertilizers market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.10% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing need to improve pasture production will act as a factor for the slow-release fertilizers market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027. Increasing preferences towards highly efficient fertilizers, prevalence of favourable government policies and regulations, growing concern regarding environmental protection which will likely to accelerate the growth of the slow-release fertilizers market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing number of product innovation along with crop specific nutrient management through precision farming which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the slow-release fertilizers market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

KINGENTA, Nutrien Ltd., Yara, The Mosaic Company, ICL, Nufarm Malaysia Sdn Bhd, The Scotts Company LLC, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC., Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, SQMVITAS, Haifa Group, JCAM AGRI.CO.,LTD., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, The Andersons, Inc., Van Iperen International, AgroLiquid., DeltaChem GmbH, SK Specialties Sdn Bhd., among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Slow-Release Fertilizers Market Scope and Market Size

Slow-release fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, mode of application and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the slow-release fertilizers market is segmented into polymer coating, sulfur-based coating, and urea reaction product.

Based on type, the slow-release fertilizers market is segmented into urea formaldehyde, urea isobutyraldehyde, urea acetaldehyde, and others.

Based on the mode of application, the slow-release fertilizers market is segmented into fertigation, foliar, soil, and other modes of application.

Key Insights Of The Report:

Macro Indicator Analysis Of Slow-release Fertilizers Market

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Slow-release Fertilizers Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

Conclusively, this Slow-release Fertilizers Market report will provide you a clear view of each fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

