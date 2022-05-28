Slow Horses Season 2: Release Date and Other Latest News!!

The first season of Slow Horses is now over, and the last episode was a big explosion that shocked everyone. Hassan was freed, and the people who took him were either killed or put in jail. Lamb and his team cleared their names. Apple TV+ has already said that Slow Horses Season 2 will release soon, and it has already been filmed.

Hassan lived, Slough House was cleared, Di Taverner (kind of) got away with it, and everyone else lived to fight another day. Sid Baker, who was shot in the head and then “disappeared” by MI5, was the only one who didn’t survive.

It will leave you wanting more of this great, darkly funny spy thriller, and you’re in luck: there will be more. It shows that Apple TV+ has a lot of faith in itself, which is good.

But there are still a lot of loose ends, including that shocking flashback that explains how Lamb got to Slough House and why he hates River so much. Fans of the Apple TV+ spy series are already dying to see more, and if they watched until the end, they might have already gotten a hint of where things will go next.

Here is everything you need to know about the Slow Horses Season 2.

When Will Slow Horses Season 2 Release?

Now that it’s clear that the cast and crew shot both seasons at the same time, Apple could drop the second season whenever it wants. You don’t have to wait a year.

On May 7, 2022, Apple TV+ posted a teaser for the new episodes (more on that later) that said “coming soon” in a cryptic way. So, we don’t know exactly when it will come out, but we do know it will be sometime in 2022.

Since people liked the first season so much, it’s likely that Apple will want to start making a third as soon as possible. James Hawes, the boss of Slow Horses, told Deadline that it was “relieving” to hear such good things about the show and that it had “landed incredibly strongly.”

“What’s amazing is how well the show has been received, how much people have liked and talked about it, and how far it has spread around the world. People from all over the world have written reviews, and they seem to get the tone “he said.

Hawes has also said that he wants to keep telling the story over several seasons. He told Deadline that he “hopes and intends” that there will be “another couple of seasons in the near future.”

Hawes also told The Wrap that he didn’t direct the second six episodes of what will become the second season. “That would have been really hard to do. Those six are now in charge. There are rumors that there will be more since it seems to be going over well.”

What could be the expected plot of Slow Horses Season 2?

Apple TV+ says that Slow Horses is about a group of British intelligence agents who work at Slough House, which is MI5’s “dumping ground.” Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the leader of the spies who end up in Slough House because they made mistakes that ended their careers.

By the end of April 2022, Apple TV+ had released all six episodes of the first season of Slow Horses. Follies was the last episode. It was directed by James Hawes, and Will Smith wrote it. The episode’s official description says, “Taverner and the Slow Horses try different ways to find the kidnappers and Hassan. Ho learns something shocking about Sid.”

So, the show will probably pick up where the last episode of the first season left off. This will show where the characters and plots are going in the second season. In the episode, Taverner goes to Judd’s house and admits that after Hobden came to visit, he called his far-right contacts, which led to the mission being ruined and Black’s death.

After more lies from Taverner about the operation, Tierney comes back from the US with an order to tie up all loose ends. Curly takes Larry and Hassan hostage and takes them to a lonely forest to behead them.

Larry gets to a harbor in Harwich, but Tierney tells “The Dogs” to kill him. Tierney also tells “The Dogs” to put a weapon on Larry’s body to explain why he was killed. Curly is about to kill Hassan in front of what he thinks is a Norman castle, but Ahmed tells him it’s just a silly structure. With Roddy’s help, Lamb, Cartwright, Min, and Louisa find out that they are all in the same place. Before Hassan hits him with a rock, Curly and River have a short gunfight.

Slow Horses Season 2: Cast

Some of the most important people in the show are:

Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman,

River Cartwright, played by Jack Lowden

Diana Taverner is played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

Catherine Standish is played by Saskia Reeves.

Olivia Cooke as Sidonie “Sid” Baker

David Cartwright is played by Jonathan Pryce.

Sophie Okonedo plays Ingrid Tearney.

Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Struan Loy, played by Paul Higgins

Roddy Ho is played by Christopher Chung

Is there any Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer?

The official trailer for the next season hasn’t been made public yet. Watch Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas talk together in this exclusive interview about the world of Slow Horses.

