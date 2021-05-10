Slovakia Freight and Logistics Market To See Massive Growth By 2025 | Kuehne Nagel Slovakia, Agility, DachSer, CEVA, FedEX

The Slovakia Freight and Logistics Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

Top Key Players in the Slovakia Freight and Logistics Market: Kuehne Nagel Slovakia, Agility, DachSer, CEVA, FedEX, DPDHL, Budamar Logistics, GEFCO Slovakia, STD Donivo, Sped Trans Levice, HAVI Logistics, METRANS, Express Group, Toptrans, DuvenBeck Slovensko, Dalitrans, Glovis Slova

Market Overview:

Slovak road freight transport is dynamic. Despite being a small country with a small economic size, the country’s road sector ranks 12th in Europe with respect to total activity and 6th for international activity as the country benefits from its favorable geographical location. The Slovak government is also putting efforts to expand rail infrastructure in the country, including the construction of a new intermodal terminal and a global logistics and industrial park in the eastern city of Kosice. Automotive logistics is thriving in the country and the vehicles are distributed by multimodal transport, with around 50% currently being transported by rail.

Slovakia is also attracting logistics investments by retailers. For instance, discount grocery retailer Lidl invested EUR 200 million in Slovakia over the 2014-2018 period and built one of the largest distribution control systems in southern Slovakia. The express and parcels market is the fastest-growing logistics market in the country and has been driven by e-commerce which is estimated to be worth USD 1 billion by 2021 in Slovakia.

Key Market Trends

Warehousing Growth in Slovakia

Logistics operators and automotive producers remain the main drivers of demand for warehousing spaces in Slovakia. The country is witnessing increased demand from current players who are looking for expansion and new companies looking for new premises. The development of warehouse space in 2016 stood at nearly 147,685 sqm of logistics and warehouse space and the total Slovak stock reached 1.67 million sqm. In 2018, the total area increased to nearly 175,000 sqm with the increasing demand from the automotive industry and primarily car manufacturers. Around 248,000 sqm of additional warehouses are currently under active construction in the country.

Owing to the increasing demand for logistics facilities in the country, Slovakia is also going to open a major warehouse park “Mountpark” which will be designed to serve as a major logistics center and warehouse accommodation that will benefit from the skilled and educated labor force. The units will range from 10,000 sq. m. to 85,000 sq. m. and construction is expected to begin in 2020. It will be located close to major manufacturing facilities, Bratislava International Airport, the city centre, and will establish easy connections to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria.

Increasing Demand for Logistics Services from Automotive Industry



Slovakia’s automotive industry is very integral to its logistics industry. Companies like Volkswagen and Audi have plants in Bratislava, PSA Peugeot Citroen has plants in Trnava, Kia Motors is based in Zilina. Volkswagen, PSA, Kia, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) together with their tier one and tier two suppliers generate nearly 44% of the country’s total industrial production and 40% of its exports, worth USD 29.1 billion per year. Slovakia is known for having the world’s highest rate of per capita finished vehicle production and in 2018 this stood at 200 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants and it is expected that the per capita figure will grow to 249 by 2020.

