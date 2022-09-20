Sliker fraud controversy leaves Trainwreck and xQc at odds with Asmongold, Mizkif, and OTK
Twitch streamer Sliker is at the center of controversy and outrage following numerous accusations of fraud from viewers and fellow content creators. The streamer posted a video admitting to scamming people out of money through various methods to support his gambling habits.
In the aftermath of the admission, fellow Twitch streamer and OTK co-founder Zack “Asmongold” chimed in on Twitter, saying that Sliker should be banned for using his platform to commit fraud. Asmongold brought up JiDion’s current permanent ban from Twitch, attempting to highlight the inconsistency of Twitch’s enforcement of community guidelines.
The hot-button issue of gambling on Twitch lies at the heart of this current controversy, something that Asmongold and fellow OTK founder Mizkif have vehemently taken a stand against in the past. On the other side are streamers like Felix “xQc” and Tyler “Trainwreck,” the latter of which responded to Asmongold’s tweet to attack Mizkif.
Trainwreck accused Mizkif of using the issue as an opportunity to attack him and other slots streamers, calling him “insecure.” He also accused Mizkif of using his power to cover up multiple cases of sexual assault.
Trainwreck accuses Mizkif of orchestrating cover-ups for his friends in a Twitter back-and-forth after Sliker controversy
Following a video admission of guilt from Sliker in regards to recent allegations of fraud, popular Twitch streamer Asmongold called on the platform to take action. He mentioned that the streamer used his platform to commit acts of fraud and should not be allowed to potentially continue to do so.
Among the content creators to give money to Sliker is Trainwreck, a gambling streamer who said that he gave the money to him as a gift. Train responded to Asmongold’s tweet by accusing some of his fellow OTK members, primarily Mizkif, of using the issue as an opportunity to come after gambling on Twitch. Mizkif and Asmongold have both been in vocal opposition to gambling streams, putting them at odds with Trainwreck and other slots streamers.
Trainwreck said that Mizkif has been attacking gambling and slots streamers on Twitch due to personal insecurity. During a back-and-forth argument in the original tweet’s replies, he accused Mizkif of covering up numerous sexual assaults.
Although Mizkif did not respond to the accusations, popular Twitch streamer xQc did. The French-Canadian streamer also gambles on his Twitch channel, frequently collaborating with Trainwreck and other slots streamers. While it is not surprising that he would side with Train in this argument, it is noteworthy that he agreed with such a serious accusation.
After deleting his original tweet, Mizkif responded to Trainwreck saying that he had reason to believe that Sliker never intended to pay anyone back like he had promised and also claimed to have taken matters into his own hands.
Trainwreck later clarified that he did not accuse Mizkif of sexually assaulting anyone, rather that he covered up cases for unnamed associates.
While it remains to be seen whether this current controversy will result in a Twitch ban for Sliker, or perhaps gambling streams in general, the discussion surrounding the topic has certainly become heated for streamers and viewers alike.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki