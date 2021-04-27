Slide Stainers Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. In August 2020, Livo launched three products AI-powered robotic microscope (A-700), smearer and stainer. These products offers Complete Blood Picture (CBP) with blood cell morphology analysis.

The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Slide Stainers industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Slide Stainers market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Slide Stainers market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Slide Stainers market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura, Biocare Medical, Merck Group, General Data Company, and Hardy Diagnostics.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global slide stainers market based on product, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Reagents Consumables & Accessories Equipment Automated Slide Stainers Manual Slide Staining Sets Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hematoxylin and Eosin Immunohistochemistry In Situ Hybridization, Cytology Microbiology Hematology Special Stains End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Slide Stainers market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

