Slide canceling has made a comeback in Modern Warfare 2. The community has found a way to slide cancel in the beta release of the game. As per previous reports, slide canceling was not to be a feature in the beta release of the game.

Slide canceling is a movement technique that players mostly use in Warzone. This allows for faster movement and by quickly recharging the character’s stamina. It is quite useful for those long sprints as well as escaping enemies gun fight.

As per previous leaks, the slide canceling feature in the beta release was to be removed. This had players speculating that Call of Duty is likely moving in a direction where advanced movement mechanics such as slide canceling will be removed altogether.

How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?

Slide canceling is back in Modern Warfare 2, but its execution isn’t as simple as it used to be. There are two ways players can go about slide cancellation in the game, which are as follows:

First method

You will have to start a tactical sprint with your secondary weapon out. Then, as you start sprinting, you will have to perform a slide. As soon as the animation for the slide begins, pull out your primary weapon, aim down the sights and then proceed to jump to cancel the slide.

Second method

In the second method, you will have to initiate a slide, and as soon as the animation begins, you will have to aim down the sights with your primary weapon and then proceed to jump to cancel the slide.

To use this method effectively, you should tune your settings to the following:

Weapon mount activation : ADS

Grounded mantle : Off

Automatic airborne mantle : Off

Automatic ground mantle : Off

Slide canceling allows players to move around the map quickly and bamboozle their enemies. This movement mechanism allows players to swiftly move around their enemies, making them miss their shots and giving the player the advantage of shooting down a confused enemy.

Shooting out of cars is 100% accurate even solo. Slide cancelling won’t be in the beta but they have the option to turn it on and off (probably waiting for community reaction) Cars have limited fuel, (2min?)

Slide cancelling won't be in the beta but they have the option to turn it on and off (probably waiting for community reaction)

Modern Warfare 2 beta release by default does not support slide cancelation. The feature was removed from the game and was apparently introduced to the final build of the game with a ‘Turn On/Off’ option.

Apart from slide cancelation, various other new advanced movement mechanisms were introduced to the title – ledge hang, dolphin dive, and mantle, to name a few. The early access beta for Modern Warfare 2 is now live for PlayStation players who pre-ordered the game, and players can try out all these movements right now.

The game is all set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.



