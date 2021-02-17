Slewing Drives Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2020 Major Players Cone Drive Operations, Inc., Dana Motion Systems Italia S.r.l., IMO USA, Kinematics Manufacturing, Inc., Liebherr Group, NBC Group Ltd, Rossi S.p.A., TGB Group Technologies, Young Powertech Inc. and Others

The Slewing Drives Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview slewing drives market with detailed market segmentation as axis, gear, application, and geography. The global slewing drives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading slewing drives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the slewing drives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key slewing drives companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Cone Drive Operations, Inc., Dana Motion Systems Italia S.r.l., IMO USA, Kinematics Manufacturing, Inc., Liebherr Group, NBC Group Ltd, Rossi S.p.A., TGB Group Technologies, Young Powertech Inc.

An increase in energy demand across the world is the result of rising power generation activities. Additionally, growing industrial applications have resulted in the enhanced purchase of pumps, cranes, and other equipment, this is resulting in surging the demand for slew drives, which triggers the growth of the global slewing drives market. However, the high initial cost and requirement of regular maintenance may hamper the growth of the slewing drives market. Furthermore, the rising construction activities and rapid industrialization in the emerging region are expected to influence the demand for the global slewing drives market.

The slewing drive is a type of gearbox that can safely hold axial and radial loads, and transmit a torque for rotating. Slewing drives are commonly used mechanical devices that are deployed in solar tracking systems, construction cranes, hydraulic machinery, lifts, drilling equipment, and other industrial equipment. Increasing investment and initiatives towards the usage of renewable energy resources such as wind energy and solar trackers are increasing the need for slewing drives, which boost the growth of the global slewing drives market over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global slewing drives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The slewing drives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

