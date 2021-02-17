Sleeve Labels Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026 | Walmart, Nestlé, P&G, Unilever, Tesco.com, PepsiCo, COCA-COLA

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sleeve labels market are Walmart, Nestlé, P&G, Unilever, Tesco.com, PepsiCo, COCA-COLA, DANONE, Carlsberg Breweries A/S AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Barry-Wehmiller, TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Bonset America Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Esko-Graphics bvba, Flint Group, CCL Industries, Fort Dearborn Company among others.

Global sleeve labels market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the changing consumer habits and growing inclination towards packaged goods.

Sleeve labels are made up of polymer plastic film which is used in every kind of packaging materials. There are two types of sleeve labels – shrink sleeve labels and stretch sleeve labels. The shrink sleeve labels shrink tightly at any size and shape of a container when the heat is applied on it. The stretch sleeve labels are originally elastic and hold firmly over anything that they are covering.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand for packaged food and beverages drives the market growth

Rapidly increasing number of products in the packaged food segments is driving the growth of the market

Growing cosmetic and personal care industry is a factor which is expected to boost up the market

Willingness for better personality and physical appearance is also one of the factor which is considered as a driver for the market

Growing environmental concerns and the growing need for diminishing pollution is hampering the market growth

Changing preferences of the customers while purchasing restricts the market growth

Availability of cheaper substitutes, eco-friendly and bio-degradable labels are halting the progress of the market

Increasing government regulations regarding the eco-friendly manufacturing are making the manufacturers to shift to cheaper alternatives like self-adhesive labels, pressure sensitive labels etc. is restricting the growth of the market

By Type (Stretch Sleeves, Shrink Sleeves),

Material Type (Polythene Terephthalate Glycol, Polyvinyl Chloride, Oriented Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others),

Printing Technology (Gravure, Flexographic, Offset, Digital and Letterpress),

Ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV),

Application (Pressure Sensitive, Heat Transfer, In-Mold, Heat-Shrink & Stretch, Glue-Applied),

End-Use (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Home Care, Chemicals, Others)

The SLEEVE LABELS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Walmart issued a bold new set of plastic waste reduction by introducing a massive brand program. The focus of this launch is on the retailer’s private brand packaging so that it can reduce plastic waste. It will help the company to promote consumer-friendly recycling labels

In October 2018, Carlsberg chose HuberGroup as the ink supplier for its beer labels. It will help the company to improve the recyclability of Carlsberg labels. It will help the company to enable sustainable printing for packaging manufacturers and printers

