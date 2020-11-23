Sleep mode and the DualSense controller don’t always mix well, according to some gamers

Since Thursday, November 19th, European players can finally play the PS5. Sony’s next-gen console features a new controller, the DualSense. However, according to some players, it seems to experience charging issues under certain conditions.

Sleep mode activated, the DualSense cannot be charged

In any case, this is what some players say on the forums. American gamers had already noticed this problem that the controller could not be charged by plugging it into the USB port on the front only when it was in sleep mode.

The topic has received a lot of commentary on the networks, especially on Reddit, where some share a solution which is to simply use the USB port on the back. Also, be sure to check the power settings while in sleep mode. To do this, go to Settings, System, Power Management and define the functions available in idle mode. Then all you have to do is set “Always” or “3 hours” in the “Power USB ports” option.

At this time, Sony has not yet informed about this problem, which occurs regularly. While you wait for a response from the company, the PlayStation US website makes some recommendations that are to check the Type C to Type A USB cable that came with your console. PlayStation recommends plugging this cable into a different USB-A port on the PS5, or using a different USB Type C cable for Type A “Charge and Sync” or “Charge and Data”, or use a USB Type C to cable Type C. Note that you cannot use “charge only” cables.

Finally, the site states that you can also use a charger similar to the USB name, but not all chargers can charge the controller wirelessly.

As a reminder, last week the PS5’s Rest mode was a problem for some gamers, ranging from a console bug to saving saves.