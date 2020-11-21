Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market: Projected Huge Growth To 2025 | Major Giants – Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences

Market research analysis and insights covered in this Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market marketing report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Significant parts of this market study incorporate essential research; benchmarking solutions, secondary research, organization profiles, focused knowledge and revealing, syndicated explore, information accumulation, information preparing and examination, overview structure, and study programming. To understand the market in depth, Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market research report is the perfect solution.

The Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is expected to reach USD 652.06 million by 2025, from USD 197.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.08 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Somnomed, ResMed , Whole You, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences, DynaFlex, OravanOSA, Myerson, Koninklijke Philips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Compumedics, Löwenstein Medical, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, BMC Medical and Braebon Medical among others.

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2018 . The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year.

Growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management growing number of surgical procedures.

Technological advancements in oral appliances

Large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

Growing awareness about sleep apnea

High prices of customized oral appliances

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented based on product, type and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a relatively new advancement that was approved by the FDA in 2014, hypoglossus nerve stimulation (HNS) is an entirely different approach to treating OSA. With HNS, a small device is surgically implanted in the chest, and can be turned on and off by the patient. While you sleep, the device monitors your breathing and stimulates a nerve that keeps the upper airway open.

The Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market estimation from 2018 to 2025

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

