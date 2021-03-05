Sleep Apnea Implant Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Sleep Apnea Implant market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Sleep Apnea Implant market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Sleep Apnea Implant investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Sleep Apnea Implant Market

LinguaFlex, Nyxoah, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN), GE, Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS: NHNKY), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS: FSPKF), Invacare, Phillips, among others.

The Sleep Apnea Implant Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Sleep apnea implants are preferred more compared to CPAP devices as these devices are fully implantable with no masks, hoses which make patients easy to use and make them feel comfortable. These Implants are used for the treatment of sleep disorders like Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Central Sleep Apnea. The growth of the sleep apnea implants market can be attributed to factors such as the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and growing awareness about the Ill effects of untreated sleep apnea. According to a world data analysis by Rasmed in 2018, it is indicated that sleep apnea impacts more than 936 million people worldwide, which is 10 times greater than previous estimates. Also according to the American Sleep Apnea Association in the United States around 22 million people affects by obstructive sleep apnea out of which 80% of moderate and severe cases of OSA are undiagnosed.

Key Market Trends

Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Sleep Apnea Implant Market. Segmentation Trends

– Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices are the comparatively new, minimally advanced solution and a new and different approach to treating obstructive sleep apnea disorder. These devices help in restoring the tone of the upper airway dilator muscle thus preventing obstruction of the airway.

– The market is segmented by product types namely Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices, Phrenic Nerve Stimulator, and Palatal Implants through which these disorders may cure. Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a disorder in which breathing constantly stops and starts during sleep which may lead to snoring. This disorder usually happens because throat muscles intermittently relax and block the airway during sleep. Central Sleep Apnea is occurred as of brain doesn’t send the right signal to the muscle that controls breathing.

– Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices segment holds a major market share in the sleep apnea implant market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to the growing number of patients who are not cured by continous positive airway pressure (CPAP), hence they may opt for these devices.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Periodgraphy Trends

North America expected to hold a major market share in the global sleep apnea implant market owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region, increasing awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, government initiatives with growing funding. For instance, in 2019 a company named Inspire medical system has received coverage policies from the food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Inspire therapy. These therapies include hypoglossal nerve neurostimulation devices which are to be medically necessary for the treatment of moderate to severe OSA. Moreover, changing lifestyle is also leading to a rise in obesity prevalence which further results in an increase in sleep apnea patient pool and thus increasing pool of patients offer growth opportunities for the sleep apnea implant market.

The Sleep Apnea Implant market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Sleep Apnea Implant Market based on Types are:

Neuromodulator Implants

Tongue Obstruction Implants

Based on Application, the Global Sleep Apnea Implant Market is Segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Regions are covered By Sleep Apnea Implant Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

