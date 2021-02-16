Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2021: Regional Growth Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers (RedMed, Koninklijke, BMC Medical etc.,) Development Analysis Research Report by 2027

The sleep apnea devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,305.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,033.0 Mn in 2016. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016-2025.

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research Report provides in-depth analysis of Sleep Apnea Devices using SWOT study i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key manufacturers, companies share, growth factors, development trends, international demand and financial health of the organization.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of people receiving treatment of sleep apnea and other sleep disorder, strategic approaches by market players such as expansion and new product launch. Additionally, increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for respiratory devices also speeds up the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increased Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common disorder which is categorized by the repetitive, complete or partial closure of the upper airway while asleep, which helps in the fragmentation of sleep and oxygen desaturation. Sleep apnea leads to significant morbidities, such as impairment of daytime functioning, which also impacts the quality of life. Moreover, a recent indication from the controlled trials is the proof for oral appliance therapy, which is very useful in controlling OSA in up to 50.0% of patients, which includes some patients with severe forms of OSA. This evidence is fit for the use of oral appliances for the short term, and emerging for long-term treatment of OSA. Various companies have launched innovative products and related accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea, which has helped them gain a strong position in the market. For instance, SomnoDent devices by SomnoMed Limited have increased in the previous year, 2016, from 68% to 68.6%, which signifies that the products have achieved on the signature-line of products. Moreover, SomnoDent Alpha received FDA approval in September 2016. The device is used in the sleep clinics for offering the patient and deliver efficacy data of a continuous open airway therapy (COAT) treatment relating to a specific patient before a device is a custom made for the patient.

Company Profiles

RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Whole You, Inc.

What’s included

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Respiratory Polygraphs

Actigraphy systems

Oximeters

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By Therapeutic Devices

Facial Interfaces

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Airway Clearance Systems

Oral Appliances

Accessories

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By End User

Home Healthcare

Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Sleep Apnea Devices market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Sleep Apnea Devices market is segmented as, Sleep Apnea Devices and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Sleep Apnea Devices Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Sleep Apnea Devices market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Sleep Apnea Devices market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Sleep Apnea Devices market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sleep Apnea Devices market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

