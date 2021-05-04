Slam Ball Market Market Witness Exponential Rise In Revenue Share During Forecast Period 2018 to 2028, Fact.MR Estimate

Global Slam Ball Market Overview

As the fitness industry continues to flourish, slam ball is all set to gain increased traction in the forthcoming years. The slam ball is a weighted functional tool that is capable of withstanding high impact force when slammed on the ground. The slam ball is made up of textured rubber hard outer shell for better grip.

With sand at its core to provide weight, slam ball is built to absorb energy on slamming, thus causing it to not bounce back. The slam ball is used for effective training and results in improved muscle mass, cardiovascular endurance and hand-eye coordination.

The slam ball also helps in burning calories, building core strength and enhancing muscle power. The slam ball market is likely to witness robust growth owing to the booming popularity of the functional fitness as a result of growing health awareness.

Furthermore, the rising participation of women in functional fitness is likely to create more opportunities for slam ball manufacturers in the upcoming years.

For detailed insights on enhancing product footprint, request for sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1424

Global Slam Ball Market Dynamics

With the increasing awareness of obesity and cardiovascular diseases, people are now becoming more health conscious and are thus, adopting healthy practices which include functional exercises. Realizing the advantages of functional exercises, fitness and health clubs are incorporating them in their facilities, thereby aiding in the growth of slam ball sales worldwide.

Moreover, this trend, coupled with the increasing number of fitness clubs across several regions in the globe, is expected to fuel the growth of slam ball in the near future. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the total number of health clubs has exceeded 200,000 and are serving more than 170 Mn people worldwide.

The participation is expected to increase in the near future resulting in the increased demand and sales for slam ball. Various authorities and non-profit organizations are focused on promoting the importance and benefits of functional fitness as a dynamic body workout.

After reading the Slam Ball Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Slam Ball Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1424

Global Slam Ball Market Segmentation

The global slam ball market can be segmented on the basis of weight, diameter and sales channels. On the basis of weight, slam ball can be classified as under 10lb, 10-25lb, 25-50lb, 50-80lb and above 80 lb. The 25-50lb slam ball leads in terms of market share.

On the basis of diameter, the slam ball market can be further classified as 9inches, 10inches, 11inches and 14inches. Slam ball with 10inches diameter leads in terms of the market value.

On the basis of the sales channel, the slam ball market can be further segmented as an independent sports outlet, sports chain stores, third-party online channels and other sales channel.

Although independent sports outlets lead in terms of market share in the slam ball market, third-party online sales channel will register the highest growth rate for the global slam ball market in the forecast period.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Slam Ball Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1424

Global Slam Ball Market Regional Outlook

In terms of regional demand for slam ball, North America leads in the sales of slam ball due to a large number of fitness clubs in the region.

North America is followed by Europe in terms of slam ball sales. Growing penetration of health clubs in developing regions of Asia Pacific coupled with the increasing health awareness and rising income levels in the region will create new opportunities for slam ball market.

Establishment of large fitness centers in MEA region has increased the lucrativeness for the slam ball market in the region. Some of the key participants of the slam ball market include D-Ball, Rogue Fitness, SPRI Products, Inc., American Barbell Gym Equipment, valor fitness, Reebok, Body-Solid, Again Faster Europe, ELEIKO GROUP AB and other regional & global players.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Benefits of Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR has gradually established itself as one of the leading market research companies across the globe. Our unique, methodical, and up-to-date approach towards creating high-quality market reports ensures the reports include relevant market insights. Further, our team of analysts leaves no stone unturned while curating market reports in accord with the requirement of our clients.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1424/S

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR: – https://www.accesswire.com/640558/Global-Organic-Bedding-Market-Growth-in-Sync-with-Rising-Fibromyalgia-Incidence-Prevalence

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates