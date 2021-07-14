Skyrim, Zelda Breath of the Wild, those eight games that we like to repeat regularly

After the end of a game (it still has to be finished, the odds have been falling for several years for various reasons, which are explained here), it is kept in the closet for the supporters of the dematerialized and uninstalled there.

But there comes a moment when we feel angry desire to start over certain masterpieces. Be it to live a different experience and get a different ending, to change the class in a good old RPG of more than 100 hours or just for the sheer pleasure of chaining the unforgettable bosses again and for our joystick talent in the To be rewarded by hand a work that has already conquered us remains a timeless pleasure and gives us a wonderful moment of melancholy. Here is a small selection made by the editorial team.

# 1 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The point here is not to recreate the story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to seek a different ending, but to rediscover the immensity and richness of the Kingdom of Hyrule. Whether it comes to ending shrines that have never been discovered, an unexplored piece of map, or secrets undiscovered, Breath of The Wild is an absolute necessity to fully appreciate the work done. Above all, however, it is possible to start the adventure again by taking a completely different path and thus fighting the divine creatures in a different order. After all, it is almost a new game that is being offered to the player.

# 2 The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the repeatable game par excellence. There’s a lot to do between its gigantic open world full of side quests, its locations to discover, its many character classes with different styles, its history, and its cities to explore. The story also allows you to choose sides. But also because of the combinations between classes, styles and properties, this Elder Scrolls is an infinitely repeatable game. So many archetypes that the world of Skyrim is addicting.

# 3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher III is to be placed in the pantheon of role-playing games. Especially for his writing and his open world of almost unsurpassed credibility. Replaying it gives a sense of rediscovery and freedom, but The Witcher 3, through its impeccable storytelling, enables decisions to be made that change the course of the story. Also, some quests are really worth repeating, and as in any successful open world, there are plenty of secrets and card corners to be found. Not to mention his two very good DLCs, including the excellent Blood and Wine, which take Geralt de Riv to a whole new region inspired by Tuscany. Also note that new DLC inspired by the Netlflix series will soon be enriching the game.

# 4 Refuse: vending machines

With its 26 endings, Nier: Automata is a work that has to be redone again and again. His narrative and game design give the blues when the credits roll in front of our eyes. In the second part, the player is offered a completely new campaign that takes place alongside the original story, but is told from a different angle. After all, all parts respond to each other and it is interesting to try to activate certain specific elements in order to activate an exact ending. Add this detailed character customization via the “plug-in chips” that you implant into your characters and you have an action RPG worth starting over. Extensive.

# 5 Dishonored 2

Unlike its predecessor, Dishonored 2 offers more ways and methods to achieve and eliminate the ultimate goal. The forces hired to navigate his uchronic steampunk universe are more numerous, which opens up more possibilities. And these forces change depending on the chosen protagonist. Because yes, in Dishonored 2 you can choose between Emily Corvo or her father. As Corvo, the player can master time and possess enemies, while Emily can tie the fates of enemies together and clone herself to create a distraction. The approximations of the levels are thus innumerable. We also appreciate the level design of the chapters, which makes the gameplay enjoyable.

# 6 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Like his From Software pals, Sekiro is a difficult game and the pleasure of playing it all over again remains almost the same. But the sense of timing, an essential element of gameplay, increases tenfold as soon as the game is restarted (don’t wait too long anyway). But unlike Dark Souls and others, you can’t choose a new class in the game. The appeal also lies in the ability to complete the other three endings with unique boss fights and unlockable items.

# 7 Dark Souls / Bloodborne / Demon’s Soul Trilogy

Given their great difficulty, From Software’s dice and reps allow their credits only to a chivalrous elite. And even when the latter are finished, removing the disc from the box can be a painful ordeal. But what a joy to create that feeling of reward by repeating those action RPGs, eliminating mobs and bosses more easily and with a new class. Some memorable bosses really deserve another confrontation, we think of the anthropophagus in Demon’s Soul or Mildir in Dark Souls 3.

# 8 Hollow knight

Only Metroidvania in this ranking, Hollow Knight, deserves its place for the following reasons: Its labyrinthine world of galleries and tunnels is worth rediscovering. Its bosses with unpredictable patterns are pure gaming fun. A happy and tedious pantheon in which it is possible to string together all the bosses in the game and try out different combinations of spells. And its 5 ends. A great way to wait while waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong to be released.

Don’t hesitate to suggest your top games with the most repetitions too.