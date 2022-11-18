Skylightz Gaming India announces their PUBG New State Mobile roster

After the nation-wide ban of BGMI, Indian organizations are slowly turning their consideration in direction of Krafton’s second battle royale title PUBG New State to reinvigorate the cell gaming group as soon as once more. Skylightz Gaming introduced their Indian roster for the title, consisting of 4 lively members.

To announce their squad, the group took to social media to announce their newly created squad:

We’re excited to announce our enlargement in PUBG New State, a wonderfully balanced lineup with the very best expertise within the area. It’s event time! We’re able to go!

Skylightz Gaming PUBG New State roster

1) Cobra

2) Legal

3) Dagger

4) Punisher

The squad beneath the Skylightz Gaming banner will take part of their first event on the PUBG New State Open Grand Finals, which begins on November 19. The crew has been invited on to this main occasion that is hosted by widespread third-party organizer, The Esports Membership. A complete of 16 groups (Eight certified groups and eight invited groups) will battle it out within the Grand Finals for a complete prize pool of 10 lakh INR.

In addition to Skylightz, a number of different well-known organizations might be taking part within the Grand Finals, which might be a LAN occasion. A few of them are Crew SouL, TSM, XSpark, Chemin Esports, and Crew XO.

With their latest entry into PUBG New State, the group is hoping to search out the identical success that they’d with their BGMI squad. Nevertheless, Krafton has not organized any main occasions for the title ever since its launch.

Skylightz Gaming gained important recognition in a reasonably brief time period in India as they received BGMI’s first main occasion, the BGIS 2021. Their crew managed to defeat a number of skilled squads to attain this admirable feat. Regardless of BGMI’s ban, the group has not dissolved their roster. In actual fact, their Nepali PUBG Cell division is even competing within the 2022 PMGC.

A number of Indian organizations, in addition to followers, are nonetheless protecting their hopes excessive that the sport might be re-released in India, as Krafton lately revealed that the corporate has been attempting laborious to carry BGMI again to the nation.

PUBG New State was launched in November final yr for iOS and Android units. The sport is claimed to be a futuristic model of PUBG Cell and presents superior graphics. Sadly, this title didn’t see the identical stage of success as PUBG Cell.

Skylightz Gaming’s newly made roster is actually aiming to say the title of their very first occasion. Thankfully, their gamers have performed in a number of third-party tournaments over the previous few months, a bonus that may doubtless assist them on this event.



