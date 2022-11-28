Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — It has been one other smelly season up to now for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it may have gotten a little bit smellier.

A skunk was on the free within the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium throughout Cleveland’s recreation towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially noticed going up and down steps in a bit of seats close to the tunnel to the Browns locker room.

Followers saved their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and below seats for meals earlier than hiding below a step.

A safety guard positioned a field over the animal, which wasn’t harmed and ultimately labored itself free after the Browns rallied to beat the Bucs 23-17 in additional time for simply their fourth win in 11 video games.

In 2018, a possum was caught within the stadium’s decrease bowl throughout an evening recreation towards the New York Jets. The toothy scavenger went on to develop into one thing of a mascot as followers dubbed it the “rally possum” when the Browns ended an almost two-year dropping streak.

The skunk was the second undesirable trespasser to invade Cleveland’s lakefront stadium this week.

On Tuesday, an unknown particular person drove a car in circles across the stadium’s grass discipline, inflicting injury. The tire marks and grooves had been nonetheless seen on the sector’s western half.

The Browns have offered police with video surveillance footage to assist observe down the suspect.

