Igor Mangushev, a Russian mercenary and propagandist

In keeping with stories circulating on social media, Mangushev was shot within the head at shut vary, execution-style, at a checkpoint within the Russian-occupied a part of Luhansk Oblast.

Mangushev (name signal “Bereg”) was despatched to the neurosurgery division of one of many hospitals in Kadiivka (which the Russians name Stakhanov) with a gunshot wound.

Learn additionally: A take a look at the trio who satisfied Putin to invade

“So, performing with another person’s cranium has introduced (Mangushev) misfortune,” Kazanskyi wrote.

“Mangushev obtained shot via his personal cranium. He’s nonetheless alive, however with such an harm, the prospects aren’t excellent.”

In keeping with the journalist, “karma caught up” with Mangushev, and it was troopers of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov who almost certainly shot the Russian mercenary.

“The main points are nonetheless unsure, however they are saying there’s a motive to shout ‘Akhmat-sila!’” Kazanskyi mentioned, quoting what Mangushev’s attackers are reported to have cried throughout the capturing.

ПриZрак Новороссии/Telegram

Russian sources additionally confirmed that an “accident” occurred to the mercenary. Russian authorities declined to launch extra details about the assault, however Russian milbloggers condemned the assault and speculated that Mangushev might have been on his knees and shot from behind.

“Data from the docs: it was comprised of a short-barreled weapon, a bullet of roughly 9 mm, close-up, occipital-parietal area, wound channel from the again down at 45 levels,” the Russians quoted one of many invaders who fought in the identical unit as Bereg.

Mangushev is the chief of the neo-Nazi motion “Gentle Rus”. He’s additionally thought-about the creator of PMC “Raccoon”, which carefully cooperated with Russia’s FSB safety service.

Learn additionally: Ways of Wagner PMC mercenaries in Ukraine revealed in intelligence report – CNN

The U.S. assume tank Institute for the Examine of Battle (ISW), quoting a Western professional, famous that Mangushev has ties to Wagner Group and that an assault towards Mangushev might have been a message to the Wagner Group and its financier, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Story continues

Throughout his shameful “cranium brandishing” speech in the summertime of 2022, Mangushev repeated the stereotypes of Russian propaganda and known as for the genocide of Ukrainians.

The propagandist acknowledged that the Russian Federation “isn’t at warfare with individuals, however with the thought” of Ukraine’s existence, and “all bearers of this concept should be destroyed.”

Learn the unique article on The New Voice of Ukraine