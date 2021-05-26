Skincare Serum Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2024

Skincare Serums Market: Overview

Skincare serums are fat-based formulations that have gathered immense steam in cosmetic skin care products. Their popularity stems on the back of their remarkably higher hydrating characteristics than most cosmetic products used for moisturizing. The skincare serums market has made substantial strides on the back of growing demand for effective products that can target specific skincare problems such as acne, skin brightening, aging, and wrinkles. Growing awareness of skincare products among worldwide populations is rising, especially in middle-aged adults in developing economies of the world. Coupled with that, they are becoming conscious about the ingredients they use, their efficacy as well as safety.

Skincare serums most notably for facial care can be employed for sensitive and oily skin types. Some of the key product types in the skincare serums market may comprise anti-aging serum, skin whitening serum, anti-acne serum, glowing skin serum, and anti-blemish serum.

Skincare Serums Market: Key Trends

The global skincare serums market report provides a detailed assessment of key growth drivers and restraints, key challenges and promising avenues, and imminent investment pockets. The study focuses on evaluating the impacts of recent consumer trends in emerging markets and also takes a closer look at the major research and development activities pertaining to serums.

Key ingredients used in skincare serums market are hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol (vitamin A), alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), vitamin E, DMAE (Dimethylaminoethanol), and peptides. They are typically applied before moisturizers.

Several cosmetic companies looking to consolidate their positions in the skincare serums market have been launching face serums that are backed by dermatologists’ claim for their effectiveness and safety in all skin types. Most if not all seem to frame their brand positioning strategies around female consumers. Numerous players in the skincare serums market have included vitamin C based serums for routine skin care. They are also incorporating exotic ingredients such as hempseed and white pine extracts to allure prospective consumers.

Skincare Serums Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Top players in the skincare serums market are introducing new skincare formulations by adopting cutting-edge techniques in processing serums. Rising incidence of skincare problems, particularly facial acne and wrinkles, has bolstered the demand for skincare serums-based formulations. Rising demand for potent serum-based creams for anti-aging effect in women as well as men in some developing and developed nations is also boosting the expansion of the skincare serums market.

Rising pollution has caused adverse affect on skin of people of all age. Thus, younger adults with disposable incomes are keen on trying premium skincare creams. This has also boosted the growth of the skincare serums market.

However, in cost-sensitive markets, demand for such products is slow to pick pace. Also, the availability of cheap substitutes has to an extent motivated individuals to go for inexpensive cosmetic products.

Skincare Serums Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regional markets for skincare serums consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. Geographically, North America and Europe has seen spikes in sales, rising on the back of strides that the fashion industry has made in these regions over the past several years. Also, European countries have seen copious use of cosmetics among both men and women.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be next cynosure of attention of cosmetic makers in the skincare serums market. Rising awareness of the effectiveness of the exotic ingredients in skincare products has spurred the interest of the populations in the developing and developed countries in the region. South Korea has emerged as the market with abundant opportunities. The vast appetitive for novel skincare ingredients in cosmetic products is spurring the popularity of skincare serums in the country.

