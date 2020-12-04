Skincare Packaging Market2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2026 | AptarGroup, Inc.; RPC Group Plc; Gerresheimer AG; Amcor plc

By applying market intelligence for the winning Skincare Packaging Market business report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Furthermore, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. Not to mention, this gathered data and information is represented very well in the whole report with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables to simplify the flow of information for better user understanding. The market research report is a sure fire solution that businesses can adopt to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are AptarGroup, Inc.; RPC Group Plc; Gerresheimer AG; Amcor plc; Quadpack; HCP Packaging; APC Packaging; Swallowfield PLC; Essel Propack Limited; ALBEA; Coverpla; The Packaging Company; Smurfit Kappa; HCT Group; Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd; Stocksmetic; SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.; Taiwan K. K. Corp.; Cosmopak; VIROSPACK; Aromantic Ltd.; Shaoxing Dalica Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.; Green Beauty Packaging Co.,Ltd.; Himalayan Group of Industries and White Label Cosmetics & Packaging among others.

In May 2019, HCT Group exhibited some of their new and innovative packaging solutions at the “Luxe Pack New York” exhibition held from 15-17 May, 2019. The company exhibited their environmental friendly packaging solution, named “EMA – Eco Modern Approach”. The eco-friendly solutions will be available in different varieties such as brushes, tools, and various other packaging products.

Global skincare packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 20.65 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions from the cosmetics and personal care industry.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Global Skincare Packaging Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Packaging Type (Jars, Tubes, Bottles, Pumps & Dispensers, Sachets, Others),

Material Type (Glass, Paper, Plastic, Metal, Others),

Product Type (Hand Care, Depilatories, Make-Up Remover, Sun Care, Body Care, Facial Care),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing advancements in packaging technologies such as innovative printing solutions and offerings are expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of superior quality of cosmetic products enhancing their brand value resulting in greater requirement of high quality packaging products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased consumption of cosmetics products which has been a result of greater disposable income of individuals is also expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing consumption of cosmetics through e-commerce and online distribution channels requiring aesthetically pleasing and eye-catching products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of stability in the raw material prices associated with the production of packaging products is estimated to hinder the growth of the market

Requirement of complying with the strict and complicated regulations and norms presented by the authorities is expected to hinder the growth of the market

