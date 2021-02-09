skin graft blades Market: Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis till 2030

The global skin graft blades market accounted for US$ 5.1billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 16.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.7%. The report. “Global Skin Graft Blades Market, By Type (Allogeneic, Autologous, Xenogeneic, Prosthetic, and Isogeneic), By Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness, and Composite Graft), By Application (Burns, Extensive Wound, Skin Cancer, and Infection), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global skin graft blades market includes Smith & Nephew Plc, MiMedx, Tissue Regenix, Organogenesis Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, NOUVAG AG, Exsurco Medical, Inc., De Soutter Medical, AVITA Medical, Mallinckrodt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Surtex Instruments Limited, Specmed, and ConvaTec Inc

Key highlights:

The Swann Morton designs 158 mm skin graft blades that are mainly utilized for the surgical removal of the healthy patch of skin from the patient’s body which is typically the inner thighs or buttocks. Currently, the developments are still being going out but some of the products that are developed include stainless steel sterile 158 mm skin graft blade (9940) and Watson (9903) Skin Graft Handles.

In March 2019, Smith & Nephew plc, the global medical technology business, declared that it has agreed to acquire Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., a rapidly growing company delivering regenerative medicine products, including skin, bone graft and articular cartilage substitutes, for US$19.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately US$660 million.

Analyst View:

Growing number of burns injuries, skin infections, and pressure ulcers

Rising number of skin infections, burn injuries, and pressure ulcers are leading drawn out hospitalization and treatments requiring medical attention. Due to improvements in skin grafting procedures and innovations in burn care are accelerated to push development in skin grafting. Since nineteenth century, dermatomes are usually used as a part of skin grafting and skin grafting framework have established through sophistication. Mechanical advances in dermatomes, for example, electric and air dermatomes, prolonged exactness and control by using exchangeable blades are the variables expected to drive the market for skin grafting over the forecast period.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global skin graft blades market accounted for US$ 5.1billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 16.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.7%. The market report has been segmented on type, graft thickness, application, and region.

By type, the global skin graft blades market is segmented into allogeneic, autologous, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic

By graft thickness, the target market is classified into split-thickness, full-thickness, and composite graft

By application, the target market is classified into burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, and infection.

By region, Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth potential and market share for skin graft market, owing to rising volume of skin cancer, burn and injury incidents throughout the different countries in the region.

