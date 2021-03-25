Skin Care Products Market Opportunity 2021, Growth, Share and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 131 Billion in 2020. Nowadays, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about their physical appearance and also regarding the damage caused to the skin due to excessive exposure to sun, ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Owing to this, people are adopting a regular skin care regime as an integral part of their personal well-being, thus ensuring an overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin. These concerns have encouraged various brands to manufacture anti-pollution skin care products containing an appropriate blend of chemical and herbal elements. The rising demand for products with organic ingredients such as rosehip oil, increasing consumer expenditure capacity, and aggressive promotional activities by brands are some of the other factors driving the market growth further.

Market Trends:

Skin care products refer to cosmetics that help in moisturizing, hydrating and replenishing the skin. These products also support skin integrities, relieve skin conditions and counter the signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fines lines and spots. In recent years, with the rising consciousness among consumers about their appearances, manufacturers are introducing specialized products that are safe and suitable for specific skin types. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global skin care products market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Skin Care Products Market Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, and Revlon, Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Face Cream

2. Body Lotion

3. Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

1. Chemical

2. Natural

Breakup by Gender:

1. Male

2. Female

3. Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Beauty Parlours and Salons

3. Multi Branded Retail Stores

4. Online

5. Exclusive Retail Stores

6. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

