Skills, signature weapon, new skin, and more

Baizhu has lately change into a sizzling subject inside the Genshin Impression neighborhood as a consequence of leaks that exposed his potential package and signature weapon. Though he was the primary and solely character confirmed to own Dendro imaginative and prescient earlier than Sumeru, he’s but to be launched as a playable unit within the sport.

We have a look at all the data leaked about his potential skills, signature weapon, and new pores and skin. Do observe that every one data relies on hypothesis and different Genshin Impression 3.6 leaks, that are topic to alter.

Genshin Impression leaks reveal Baizhu’s signature weapon and new pores and skin

Based mostly on an NGA leak offered by u/vivliz, it seems Baizhu can create a defend utilizing his Elemental Ability and will not be a healer unit, as was beforehand believed by the neighborhood. It’s speculated that he might be a help or sub-DPS unit that may convert all of his ATK stats into Elemental Mastery.

Present #Baizhu package 5-star / Dendro catalyst

E – defend

Q – coordinated assaults with Changsheng

Vitality price – 80

Burst much like Yelan

In line with one other Genshin Impression leak by NGA, Baizhu might be launched as a 5-star catalyst unit and might create a defend from his Elemental Ability, which matches the earlier information.

Whereas the complete results of his Elemental Burst haven’t been revealed, his burst appears to do a set of coordinated assaults with Changsheng, much like Yelan. Moreover, he appears to have the ability to lower the enemy’s Dendro resistance and enhance his personal injury.

For many who are unaware, Changsheng is the title of Baizhu’s pet snake that may discuss and normally be seen round his neck.

Baizhu can be anticipated to get a brand new pores and skin earlier than his supposed launch. It’s, nevertheless, nonetheless unclear if will probably be an alternate costume like Jean, Mona, Rosaria, and Amber or a redesign like Scaramouche. Different leaks point out that will probably be a separate censored pores and skin for the Genshin Impression CN server.

Different Genshin Impression leaks additionally revealed a model new catalyst known as Primordial Jade Regalia, which may formally change into solely the third weapon within the Primordial Jade sequence from Liyue. Leakers consider will probably be Baizhu’s potential signature weapon.

Whereas none of its skills or stats are revealed within the leaks, based mostly on the stats of the earlier two weapons of the identical sequence, it may be assumed that it’ll have an analogous CRIT Price stat.

One of many photographs within the leak additionally features a quick description of the weapon and its lore whereas stating that the catalyst’s launch date is unknown and the data is topic to alter.

Through the v1.3 replace, all the Primordial Jade sequence was leaked, and apparently, the design of Baizhu’s potential signature weapon matches the catalyst from the leaked information. If the leaks are correct, gamers can count on extra new weapons from this sequence.

It was beforehand speculated that Genshin Impression would add one other Sumeru area within the v3.6 replace, nevertheless, the chance has been dominated out as a consequence of Baizhu’s potential launch in the identical replace. The leaker suspects that the brand new sub-area might be Chenyu Vale in Liyue.

