Skilled Nursing Services Market Size (2021-2028) | Top Manufacturers

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C.

SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP

Golden LivingCenters

Genesis HealthCare

Sunrise Senior Living

Life Care Centers of America Corporate

Skilled Nursing Services Market Segmentation:

Type Analysis of Skilled Nursing Services Market

Connected to Hospital

Connected to Assisted Living Community

Connected to Both

Freestanding

Application Analysis of Skilled Nursing Services Market

Man

Woman

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C. announced that they had enhanced their offerings with the introduction of “SHP for Skilled Nursing” software solution. SHP’s expertise in providing specialized solution for home, hospice and hospital facilities have been combined to provide high quality services for skilled nursing facilities. The software enables greater management capabilities and improvement of services

In November 2017, SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP announced that they had implemented their first telemedicine program developed in partnership with TeleCare Partners Group. This program will be deployed throughout their skilled nursing facilities helping patients attain physician care during all times from the comforts of their bed

Competitive Analysis:

Global skilled nursing services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skilled nursing services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Skilled Nursing Services market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Skilled Nursing Services Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Skilled Nursing Services Market Scope and Market Size

Skilled nursing services are the services provided by highly trained professional nurses to patients in relation to wound dressings, monitoring the status of patients’ disease, rehabilitation, feeding, bathing, hygiene maintenance and other significant services. These services are provided by a professional service provider having a high volume of workforce of skilled nurses. These services are provided to healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics or even for home care.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing volume of population suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased volume of patients suffering from a variety of chronic diseases which has been related to cause a rise of Alzheimer’s is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Large levels of costs associated with these services is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of preference and acceptance rate for these services is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Skilled Nursing Services Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

