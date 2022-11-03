Skill, Burst, abilities, and constellations

A number of new Genshin Impression 3.3 leaks, together with particulars on Faruzan’s gameplay talents, have just lately surfaced on-line.

Nearly every little thing about Faruzan, from her Elemental Ability to her Constellations, has been leaked. Whereas there are not any gameplay movies to indicate but, the info comes from some dependable leakers.

Vacationers ought to know that Faruzan is a 4-star Anemo Bow person that’s rumored to be on the identical banner as Scaramouche in Genshin Impression 3.3.

It’s also price noting that the content material proven under is topic to vary, particularly relating to particular numbers within the talents.

Faruzan gameplay particulars, in response to Genshin Impression 3.3 leaks

The tweet above comprises a number of tables’ price of knowledge detailing every little thing about Faruzan. This text will solely spotlight her:

Elemental Ability

Elemental Burst

Passives

Constellations

The next sections will assist summarize every little thing that is vital from this desk of leaks in case the tweet will get taken down.

Elemental Ability

Faruzan’s official art work (Picture through HoYoverse)

Faruzan’s Elemental Ability is named Wind Realm of Nasamjnin. Right here is its leaked description from the Genshin Impression 3.3 beta:

“Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that offers AoE Anemo DMG to close by opponents. She may also enter the Manifest Gale state. Whereas within the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan’s subsequent absolutely charged shot will devour this state and can grow to be a Hurricane Arrow that offers Anemo DMG to opponents hit. This DMG shall be thought-about Charged Assault DMG.”

The Hurricane Arrow can create one thing often called Pressurized Collapse. This impact principally creates a vortex of AoE Anemo DMG and pulls close by objects into it. The Manifest Gale lasts for 18 seconds, whereas the CD of the talent lasts six seconds.

Elemental Burst

Faruzan’s leaked namecard (Picture through GI Entrance)

Faruzan’s Elemental Burst is named The Wind’s Secret Methods. Its description on the Genshin Impression 3.3 beta reads:

“Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that offers AoE Anemo DMG and releases a Whirlwind Pulse. Whereas the Dazzlign Polyhedron persists, it can repeatedly transfer alongside a triangular path. As soon as it reaches every nook of that triangular path, it can unleash 1 extra Whirlwind Pulse.”

Whirlwind Pulse basically decreases the enemies’ Anemo RES. It will possibly additionally apply an Anemo DMG buff to close by allies. The Elemental Burst has a 20-second CD and an Vitality Value of 80, opposite to the unique desk’s knowledge.

Passives

The tweet above highlights all three of Faruzan’s Passives in Genshin Impression 3.3. Tomes Gentle the Path is an identical to Cyno’s The Reward of Silence. The opposite two Passives are distinctive to her equipment.

Here is a abstract of the yellow highlighted phrases within the tweet:

Wind Realm of Nasamjnin = Her Elemental Ability

= Her Elemental Ability The Wind’s Secret Methods = Her Elemental Burst

Constellations

All six of Faruzan’s Constellations are revealed within the above tweet. The third and fifth ones are much like what each different character in Genshin Impression has, however the remaining 4 are distinctive to this character.

C1 principally does extra injury, whereas C2 is self-explanatory. C4 is nice for making Faruzan a greater battery, and C6 offers a hefty CRIT DMG bonus to her teammates beneath her Elemental Burst.

Faruzan is a 4-star character, so acquiring her Constellations is unquestionably doable for a F2P participant.

