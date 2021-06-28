Sizing Agents Market Size, Demand and Trends Overview with Leading Players – BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj and More Increasing demand for both the surface & internal sizing agents coupled with high investments in R&D of sizing agents are fueling the market growth.

The global Sizing Agents Market is forecast to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sizing agents provide water-resistance, which literally prevents paper from getting blurred when in contact with water or inks and also provides the printability of papers by improving the surface glaze. These agents are essential for textile industries for the textile warp sizing, which reduces the breakage of the yarn and increases productivity. Sizing agents proved its high demand in various end-use applications due to its superior properties of helping in retaining the ink or paints on the applications. The wide range of applications that make use of agents for a better printability are clearly leaping up. Applications like newspaper, fine paper, printing paper, linerboard, fabrics, and cosmetics are some of the instances having high market value.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest rate of 5.8% in the period 2019 – 2026, owing to higher demand for the sizing agents in the textiles and paper-based products coupled with global shift of the manufacturing units from the Europe and North America to Southern Asian countries like China, and India.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), and Styrene are some of the highly used synthetic agents available in the market. The agents like PVA is exceptionally hazardous for the environment as it barely degrades. PVA remains intact in water for more than 800 days and creates a large amount of foam in the water. This, consequently, affects the oxygen content and inhibits the respiratory living bodies in the water. These problems related to the non-biodegradability is restraining the market growth.

Paper & paperboard needs to be coated with the sizing agents in order to provide water-resistance which helps in preventing the inks from getting blurred on the paper and improve in the overall printability of the papers. The paper & paperboard segment is forecasted to reach a market share of 27.8% by 2016 growing with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Natural starch are derived from renewable resources that are abundantly available in nature. These agents are inexpensive and forms excellent thin surface films, which makes it ideal. The starch modification helps in improving the properties such as, viscosity stability, transparency, adhesion force, and film flexibility, among several others. The starch & modified starch would achieve a market valuation of USD 1.93 Billion by 2026.

Natural sizing agents segment is forecasted to gain a market share of 36.9% by the year 2026. The CAGR is projected to be 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The natural sizing agents are bio-degradable and helps in the waste management process.

Europe would continue dominating the global market with a market share of 33.9% by 2026 and would grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period. Germany has the highest number of the valuable manufacturers.

North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 26.7% of market possession by 2026 and CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Key participants include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Seiko PMC Corporation, Aries Chemical, Pulcra Chemicals, Omnova Solutions, Buckman, Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH, and Solenis.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sizing agents market on the basis of the type of monomers, type, functions, applications, and region:

Type of Monomers Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Starch and Starch Agents

Rosin

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Styrene

Acrylic Monomers

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural

Synthetic

Functions Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Surface Agents

Internal Agents

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paper & Paperboard

Textile & Fiber

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Sizing Agents market and its competitive landscape.

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.

